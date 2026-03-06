Bridgerton rich list: The girls ranked by how much money was in their eye-watering dowries

2 hours ago

Most characters in Bridgerton seem to have infinite supplies of cash for ballgowns and parties and travels. But some of the girls end up with way more money than others. After extensive digging through both the Netflix show and the book series, we have figured out the dowry of all the main girls in Bridgerton, and ranked them by how horrifyingly rich they were. Even the Bridgerton sisters end up with very different amounts of money.

In Regency-era Britain (and in many other centuries) a “dowry” was the lump of money that a bride’s family paid to her new husband when they got married. The interest from that money was supposed to help cover the living expenses for that couple. Mothers’ dowries would often get passed down to their daughters, and so on. Remember, as romantic and whimsical as Bridgerton is, the real-life “marriage mart” existed so the very richest men in Britain could stay tso disturbingly rich.

12. Kate

In both the Bridgerton show and the Bridgerton books, Kate ends up without a dowry. Anthony is such a simp that he marries her regardless.

11. Marina

In season one of Bridgerton, Portia is really snooty about Marina having “a mere four-figure dowry”. So, she definitely had somewhere between £1,000 and £9,000. A dowry of £2,000 or £3,000 would be typical for a well-off (but not wildly wealthy) family from the gentry class. £3,000 in 1813 is roughly equivalent to £181,616 now, according to the Bank of England.

=9. Phillipa and Prudence

Based on Portia’s comment, Lord Featherington must have planned for his daughters to have dowries of at least £10,000. As neither Phillipa or Prudence’s husbands are particularly aristocratic, and as money doesn’t seem to be an issue to any Bridgerton, it seems likely Portia didn’t settle much more than £10,000 on her daughters. £10,000 in 1815 (when season three is set) would be similar to £776,992 in 2026.

=7. Posy and Sophie

We know exactly how much money Lord Penwood set aside as a dowry for these girls: £18,000. That amount in 1816 is approximately £1,521,209 now.

6. Penelope

In season three episode eight, Penelope tells Colin she has made “a little more” than £10,000 from Lady Whistledown. In the books, it’s specified that she got £8,000 from publishing Whistledown, then invested that money until it reached £10,000. So, she definitely brought a minimum of £20,000 into her marriage with Colin. This amound in 1815 would apparently be £1,553,983 now.

5. Daphne

Edmund Bridgerton set aside a dowry for each of the daughters before they died. So, the Bridgerton sisters started off with the same amount of money.

The Bridgertons seem to have a bottomless pit of cash, but the show and the books never specify precisely what the girls’ dowries are. The book It’s In His Kiss says Hyacinth’s is “not the largest dowry on the market, but certainly enough to make a fortune hunter look twice” and hints it’s “better than at least half” the Ton. So, we can make a pretty educated guess.

In Jane Austen novels, Georgiana Darcy and Miss Morton are close relations of titled aristocrats. Their families are both considered to be exceptionally rich. Both girls have a dowry of £30,000. Emma Woodhouse, who is super rich but not quite as aristocratic, also has £30,000. This feels like a good point of comparison for the Bridgerton girlies.

Somebody’s dowry didn’t necessarily keep getting bigger if their parents kept getting richer. If a girl’s dowry was way more than £30,000, then it was a bit of a red flag. Really wealthy men who made a fortune from trade, but weren’t originally of a high social class, might give their daughters bigger dowries to make up for this. For instance, Queen Victoria’s oldest daughter got a dowry of £40,000 in 1858. The royal connection brought more to the table than the actual cash.

So, I am 99 per cent certain that Daphne’s dowry in 1813 would be £30,000. Fight me. This is equivalent to £1,816,158 now.

Simon doesn’t take the money, though. Anthony puts it into a different trust.

4. Hyacinth

In the book series, Anthony gets so fed up with finding Hyacinth a husband that he ups her dowry. She marries a man with loads of “debts, mortgages and houses that had been emptied of almost all valuables”. Hyacinth’s dowry then “went a long way toward fixing the situation”.

If we run with Daphne getting £30,000, Hyacinth must have at least £31,000. If the Netflix show stays consistent, her wedding will be in 1819. Her dowry would be worth a minimum of £2,371,330 now.

3. Rosamund

Araminta planned to steal Sophie’s dowry and add it to Rosamund’s. She would have got a huge £36,000. In today’s money, that would be a monstrous £3,062,419.

2. Eloise

In the book, Anthony jokes to her future husband that he will double her dowry if he lets Eloise go shooting with him. Her husband responds, “It’s a deal.”

If Anthony actually followed through with this, then Eloise’s dowry may have been a truly wild £60,000. That converts to £4,485,361.

1. Francesca

After John Stirling dies, she decides to find a new husband so she can have a baby. Both Anthony and the Stirling family offer to help, so Francesca gets an “infamous double dowry”. If Anthony is consistent, and the dowry is literally “double”, then Francesca would have had a whopping £60,000 for her second marriage. If Francesca has a second wedding after Eloise gets married, then her dowry would be worth moderately more in today’s money.

Featured images via Netflix