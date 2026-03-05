The Tab

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

There was a lot of plot packed into the last two episodes of Bridgerton season four. The characters were unsure of whether Francesca was pregnant or not, and plenty of viewers were still confused by this at the end of the show. There’s a silly blunder in Bridgerton which makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even harder to follow.

So, in Bridgerton season four episode seven, Walter Dundas – that guy whose job is to spout exposition about titles – visits Francesca. He insists Francesca undergoes some examination to determine whether she is pregnant, and whether the Earldom of Kilmartin could pass to her future child or not. We see Francesca cry, and a doctor hover over her. There isn’t any dialogue in the scene.

francesca season four and that guy who talks about titles

This guy
(Image via Netflix)

Later on, Francesca and Violet have a conversation, and it seems Francesca now doesn’t think she’s pregnant. But it makes no sense how the characters could have reached this conclusion.

Although it’s not really explained in the show, it seems the doctor is looking for Chadwick’s sign – which is pretty much the only pregnancy test used by doctors in 19th century England. The doctor would be looking for a change in colour in the mucous membranes.

However, it seems unlikely the doctor would have been able to see this in a half-lit room. And, Chadwick’s sign is only noticeable when somebody has been pregnant for two months. This doesn’t add up with the timeline of season four. The biggest blunder of all is that a doctor didn’t identify this until 1836, and the research wasn’t published in English medical journals or really discussed among doctors until 1886. Season four of Bridgerton is (approximately) set in 1816.

francesca pregnancy plot storyline

I doubt this doctor would pass GCSE biology
(Image via Netflix)

So, a Regency-era doctor wouldn’t have been able to determine if Francesca was pregnant in this way. This whole part of the plot makes no sense.

This part of the plot was added to the show by Netflix. In the book series, it is a lot clearer what happens. Francesca does get pregnant before John dies, but has a miscarriage.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Latest

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

