This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Their love story is epic

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Some people thought it was too much like a fairytale, but you can’t deny that Benedict and Sophie’s love story in Bridgerton was epic, and this tiny hidden detail proves the exact moment he fell for her.

Season four followed the Bridgerton brother as he fell in love with a woman at his mother’s masquerade ball, and went on a hunt to find his lady in silver. Little did he know, she was the maid he had fallen for in the meantime, but it took him way too long to figure that out.

Eventually, a few little secrets allowed Benedict and Sophie to live happily after, and they even got married at My Cottage in the post-credits scene. But did you notice this tiny little detail? In Benedict’s wedding outfit, there’s a kite on the gold pin attached to the front of his tie.

Credit: Netflix

This hidden detail is a reference to the time Benedict and Sophie spent together at My Cottage after he saved her from a dangerous situation in the countryside. He took her back to his home and they spent weeks together, including one adorable moment where they flew a kite in the gardens.

They found the kite in a random room in the house, and Benedict said he was supposed to fix it for his brother Gregory, but never got around to it. He then told her that kites are supposed to be for kids, but they took it outside and played with it anyway, and it’s the first time we properly see them laugh and have fun together.

The kite hidden in the wedding day pin adorably proves that’s the exact moment Benedict fell in love with Sophie, even though he claimed he was still on a mission to find the lady in silver. Those moments at My Cottage were the start of their epic love story, and he treasures the time they spent together.

Credit: Netflix

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
