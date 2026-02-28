The Tab
Hang on, Bridgerton season four has a post-credit scene – and it changes the ending completely

I almost missed it

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

If you finished Bridgerton season four and switched off once Benedict and Sophie’s romantic gazebo dance faded out, you definitely missed a pretty major moment, because there is a post-credit scene. And it completely wraps up Benedict and Sophie’s love story while quietly teasing what comes next for the Bridgerton family.

So, what happens in the post-credit scene in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton season four post-credit scene

via Netflix

About a minute into the credits, viewers are taken to an intimate countryside ceremony: Benedict and Sophie’s wedding, the moment the entire season has been building towards.

As Benedict waits nervously at the altar, Anthony offers his younger brother some unexpectedly emotional advice, telling him, “Never listen to me again, father would be so proud of you, I know I am.”

Sophie then walks down the aisle escorted by Alfie, surrounded not only by the Bridgertons but by the family she has chosen for herself. Lady Araminta and Rosamund are notably absent, while Posy, Lord Barnaby and Sophie’s former colleagues attend the celebration.

Benedict and Sophie exchange vows and share their first kiss as husband and wife before the camera cuts to a painting of Sophie, created by Benedict, joining the official Bridgerton family portrait wall.

Basically, it’s the real emotional ending we were waiting for.

Yerin Ha says the surprise scene was meant to feel ‘special’

Bridgerton season four post-credit scene

via Netflix

Actress Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie, described filming the hidden wedding as a genuine celebration, telling Radio Times, “It was so nice and for Alfie to walk her down the aisle, I think it’s also a message of ‘family is the people who you make it to be.’ [Sophie has] really struggled to, I think, let people in, and actually, love is all around you. You just have to be willing to see it and not be blind to it.”

She added that the atmosphere on set genuinely felt like a real wedding, “It’s so funny when you put on a wedding dress and you’re like, ‘I should be wearing this in my real life and I’m here, getting married.’ But to have Jonathan [Bailey] and Simone [Ashley] there as well and just all the people there to celebrate our love story, it was just the perfect way to, I think, end the series. Everyone from crew was also wearing nice clothing attire… so it did feel like a real celebration. It was really sweet.”

It also hints at whose story could be next

Bridgerton season four post-credit scene

via Netflix

In the post-credit scene, the Bridgerton women gather ahead of the ceremony, and naturally, wedding talk quickly turns to who might be next to marry.

Eloise surprises everyone by admitting, “I do love a wedding.”

Penelope then asks Francesca whether she might ever remarry following John’s death. Still grieving and dealing with complicated feelings hinted at throughout the season, Francesca replies, “I have had my great love. One time is enough.”

The moment subtly points towards future storylines, suggesting the show may continue following Eloise’s romance next, much like the order of the books.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has already hinted that viewers won’t have to wait too long for answers on who is next. Speaking to Decider, she said, “You’ll learn really soon [who stars in Bridgerton season five], I would say.”

She added, “We want to give fans a moment to really celebrate Yerin and Luke and everything they’ve put into this season, but we are starting production very soon on season five and we tend to make an announcement close to the start of production about who the new leads are. So you should expect that this season as well.”

Your Durham college, your awful X Factor audition

May Thomson

Obviously, you’ve been waiting for this one

Bridgerton Michaela gender swap

Francesca and Michaela actresses defend why the Bridgerton genderswap was actually ‘necessary’

Suchismita Ghosh

The storyline is very different in the books

Bridgerton season four post-credit scene

Hang on, Bridgerton season four has a post-credit scene – and it changes the ending completely

Suchismita Ghosh

I almost missed it

A guide to Cambridge University’s new Student Union officers

Giancarlo Mempouo

Everything you need to know about your new sabbatical officers for the next academic year

Durham student at distinguished Wimbledon vs GB Universities match

Chéryl Osch

DU Tennis Club’s Alex Knox-Jones among the members of the British Universities’ team

bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Claudia Cox

Things definitely get steamy…

The truth about JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette and how long it really took her to say yes

Suchismita Ghosh

She ‘resisted’ his proposal

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

