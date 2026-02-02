It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

1 hour ago

In Bridgerton season four, part one, Francesca Bridgerton is shown settled into married life with John Stirling. In the books, however, she eventually ends up with his cousin, Michael Stirling, a storyline the show has now changed by introducing Michaela instead. So here’s what actually happens between Francesca and Michaela, and how it compares to the Bridgerton books.

Francesca and John’s relationship remains one of the quietest in the series. There’s no spectacle or drama, just shared interests, companionship, and a clear emotional bond. Francesca’s affection for John feels sincere, making it easy to assume this marriage is her endgame.

But in Julia Quinn’s When He Was Wicked, Francesca and John’s marriage was never meant to last, and the show has already begun adjusting what comes next.

Season four continues to present Francesca and John as a stable, loving couple. They’re living between Scotland and London, and Francesca appears deeply comfortable in her marriage.

Alongside this, the series has introduced Michaela Stirling, John’s cousin. Her brief but noticeable interaction with Francesca hints that she will play a significant role later on.

This mirrors the books in one key way: John’s cousin is important. However, the show has significantly changed who that cousin is.

What actually happens in the books

In When He Was Wicked, Francesca marries John and lives happily with him in Scotland for two years. Their marriage is loving and supportive, even if it lacks the fiery passion seen in other Bridgerton couples.

Then, without warning, John dies from a brain aneurysm. Francesca is left widowed and devastated, and her future suddenly becomes uncertain.

After John’s death, his cousin Michael Stirling inherits the title of Earl of Kilmartin. Michael has been part of Francesca’s life throughout her marriage and, crucially, fell in love with her before she ever married John. Out of loyalty to his cousin, Michael never acted on those feelings.

Francesca grieves John deeply, while Michael struggles with guilt over his feelings and the fact that he inherits John’s title.

Only after a long period of mourning does Francesca begin to consider love again. Her relationship with Michael develops slowly, built on friendship, shared loss, and emotional honesty.

Eventually, Francesca realises that loving Michael does not diminish what she had with John, so she chooses to love again. Francesca and Michael marry and go on to have two children together, giving her a second great love and a different kind of happily ever after.

Why did Bridgerton change Michael to Michaela?

In the Netflix series, Michael Stirling has been changed to Michaela Stirling, setting up Bridgerton’s first major queer romance.

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained the decision in an interview with Glamour, saying Francesca’s book already explored feeling “different”, which made it natural ground for a queer storyline.

“I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in her book to nod toward telling a queer story,” Brownell said. She added that it was important Francesca and Michaela could still be given a happy ending.

She also addressed concerns that this change undermines Francesca’s marriage to John. “The kind of love she has for John is very real,” Brownell said, explaining that Francesca’s story is about having two great loves, not replacing one with another.

