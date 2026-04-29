Sport, socials, and status: What is Leeds Varsity really about?

Does Varsity connect us as much as its meant to?

7 minutes ago

For one week every year, Leeds splits in two. Group chats turn hostile. Hyde Park floods with green and purple. All of a sudden, where you study feels like it actually matters.

Beyond the chants, the TikToks, and the inevitable Headingley afters, a bigger question is at play: why do Leeds and Beckett actually hate each other – and does anyone even care anymore?

With Leeds Varsity kicking off from Monday 27th April and culminating in the rugby union finale at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday 29th, the rivalry is once again front and centre.

But while Varsity is one of the biggest events in the student calendar, it’s not always clear what students are really buying into.

Where did it all start?

Despite the scale Varsity has today, the official competition only began in 2004. But the rivalry itself goes back much further, with a rugby clash between the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University as early as 1976.

Back then, it was just a sport, now it’s a full-blown event.

What was once a relatively low-key sporting fixture has evolved into a week-long spectacle, complete with branded merch, packed-out events, and relentless social media coverage.

This shift raises an important question: Was Varsity always this intense, or has it been amplified into something bigger and louder than it really is?

Today, rivalry doesn’t just play out on the pitch. It lives on social media, in comment sections, and the university’s own marketing. According to a survey conducted for The Tab Leeds, over 60 per cent of students are aware of Varsity. So people know it’s happening.

They see the posts, the promos, and the build-up, but that doesn’t mean they feel invested.

Only 15.2 per cent of students said Varsity creates a genuine rivalry. This suggests that for most people, the “Leeds vs Beckett” divide isn’t something they really buy into.

So what do people care about?

Not the sport, for a start. Just 9.1 per cent of students said watching matches is the part of Varsity that interests them most. In fact, only 15.2 per cent of students think Varsity is primarily about athletic competition at all. That says a lot.

Varsity might be built around sport, but it’s clearly not what most students are turning up for. Instead, it’s the atmosphere, the socials, and the group energy. It’s less about who wins, and more about being there when it happens.

It’s not that students don’t care, it’s just that what matters to them has changed. Fewer people feel connected to traditional uni-wide events, and for many, Varsity is more about the experience than the competition itself.

For student athletes, Varsity still matters in the traditional sense. It’s something they train for, work towards, and care about properly. But for the majority watching (or not watching), the sport itself often takes a back seat.

When only a small fraction of students say they’re most interested in the matches, it’s hard to argue that Varsity is purely about competition. Instead, it exists somewhere between sport and spectacle.

The matches matter, but they’re not the main event. The build-up, all the fuss, and the night out are what most people remember.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing! It just means Varsity has become a social moment, rather than a simple competition.

More than just a match

Of course, the Leeds-Beckett divide isn’t just about sport. It’s also shaped by perception.

The same jokes come up every year, whether it’s academic vs sporty, or Russell Group vs post-92. Most of it comes across as banter, but that doesn’t make it meaningless.

Jokes fly. Stereotypes stick. While much of it is said in jest, the rivalry often centres less on sport and more on status, sometimes leaning uncomfortably into class and perception.

The line between rivalry and ridicule can blur, and not always in a good way.

Social media only pushes that further. What used to stay between mates now gets posted, shared, and amplified. The rivalry becomes less about competition and more about how each uni sees the other, and how loudly they’re willing to say it.

At the same time, many students recognise that the divide is, at least partly, manufactured. A product of branding, marketing, and tradition as much as any genuine animosity.

If only a small percentage of students believe in a real rivalry, then a lot of this is surface-level. It looks intense, but it doesn’t necessarily run deep.

When the rivalry isn’t really about sport, it has to be about something else. And sometimes, that “something else” leans a bit too close to class and perception, and it’s places like Varsity where it comes out.

Why Varsity still matters

Despite all that, Varsity isn’t irrelevant.

Almost 70 per cent of students from our research said it makes them feel more connected to their university. Even if they don’t go to a single match, even if they couldn’t name the score, it still creates a sense of belonging. Whether you’re wearing green or purple, the connection and place of belonging is at its centre.

There’s a sense of collective identity that’s increasingly rare in student life. It’s something to talk about and something to show up for, even if that just means rocking up to the afters.

In a university experience that can often feel fragmented and individual, Varsity offers a simple shared moment.

Even if the rivalry is exaggerated. Even if you’re queuing for one of those double pints when the winning try is scored. Even if only for a week.

So, whatever university you’re supporting today, we hope it gives you a place to belong.

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