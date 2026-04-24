Man jailed for raping Leeds University fresher in 1977, following DNA breakthrough

1 hour ago

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.

A rapist who attacked a Leeds student on her first night at university almost 50 years ago has been jailed.

The offence occurred in October 1977, when David Sharp broke into the bedroom of an 18-year old student, who had moved to Leeds for university the same day. He then assaulted her while wearing a ski mask.

The offence was reported and investigated at the time, but no DNA match was identified in the national profile database. However, following a 2023 case review, a DNA link to one of Sharp’s relatives was made by police. A sample from Sharp himself later confirmed that he was the attacker, and he was arrested by West Yorkshire Police.

Last month, he was convicted of rape and indecent assault at Leeds Crown Court, and was yesterday jailed for six years for the crime.

After the sentencing, the victim faced Sharp, now 66, in court for the first time, describing him as a “delusional, cowardly individual who is cruel to the core” and adding that he had “no regard for women.”

“I have carried the events of that night in my head for almost 49 years,” she added.

“It has dominated my life. There is not a day that passes that it does not run through my mind like a horror film on continual repeat.”

Alongside the prison term, Sharp will be required to register as a sex offender for life, and has been handed a lifetime restraining order.

Stephen King, Detective Inspector at West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, praised the victim for her courage, adding that “she is at the centre of this investigation into events which scarred her whole adult life and until now remained unresolved. “No prison sentence can make up for the ongoing trauma that the victim has endured over 48 years and the way it mapped her life,” he said. “We know she now feels justice has been served, she knows she was believed and is grateful for the work that the team have done to get the conviction at court and also in supporting her through the whole process.

“Forensic science is continually developing, and we will continue to utilise all available scientific advancements to solve cases, protect the public and get victims the outcomes they deserve.