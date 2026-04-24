The Tab

Man jailed for raping Leeds University fresher in 1977, following DNA breakthrough

David Sharp attacked the 18-year old student while wearing a ski mask

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape.

A rapist who attacked a Leeds student on her first night at university almost 50 years ago has been jailed.

The offence occurred in October 1977, when David Sharp broke into the bedroom of an 18-year old student, who had moved to Leeds for university the same day. He then assaulted her while wearing a ski mask.

The offence was reported and investigated at the time, but no DNA match was identified in the national profile database. However, following a 2023 case review, a DNA link to one of Sharp’s relatives was made by police. A sample from Sharp himself later confirmed that he was the attacker, and he was arrested by West Yorkshire Police.

Last month, he was convicted of rape and indecent assault at Leeds Crown Court, and was yesterday jailed for six years for the crime.

After the sentencing, the victim faced Sharp, now 66, in court for the first time, describing him as a “delusional, cowardly individual who is cruel to the core” and adding that he had “no regard for women.”

“I have carried the events of that night in my head for almost 49 years,” she added.

“It has dominated my life. There is not a day that passes that it does not run through my mind like a horror film on continual repeat.”

Alongside the prison term, Sharp will be required to register as a sex offender for life, and has been handed a lifetime restraining order.

Leeds University, via Unsplash

Stephen King, Detective Inspector at West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, praised the victim for her courage, adding that “she is at the centre of this investigation into events which scarred her whole adult life and until now remained unresolved.

“No prison sentence can make up for the ongoing trauma that the victim has endured over 48 years and the way it mapped her life,” he said.

“We know she now feels justice has been served, she knows she was believed and is grateful for the work that the team have done to get the conviction at court and also in supporting her through the whole process.

“Forensic science is continually developing, and we will continue to utilise all available scientific advancements to solve cases, protect the public and get victims the outcomes they deserve.

“If anyone has been a victim of an offence, we would urge them to report it; you will be believed and supported by specially trained officers. This investigation shows that time is not a barrier to justice.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here. Leeds Beckett students can find support here. Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

To access support about sexual assault, you can call Rape Crisis England & Wales on 0808 500 2222, The Survivors Trust on 0808 801 0818 or The Hazlehurst Centre – West Yorkshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0330 23 0099.

Featured image via West Yorkshire Police and Unsplash

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

It’s happening again! Another girl is sharing ‘evidence’ that she’s Madeleine McCann

Hayley Soen

‘It was like I was looking in a mirror’

mafs australia 2026 gia scott

MAFS Australia’s Gia spills on missing context of why her marriage to Scott suddenly soured

Claudia Cox

Apparently, Scott was ‘working on a new business launch’?

Man jailed for raping Leeds University fresher in 1977, following DNA breakthrough

Lucy Eason

David Sharp attacked the 18-year old student while wearing a ski mask

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have spilled about their ‘insane’ s*x life and it’s all a bit much

Hayley Soen

This is information I feel I shouldn’t know

The exact allegations against Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, as company sued for sexual harassment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s responded through Beast industries representatives

Steven just dished *everything* about his s*x life with Rachel during MAFS and he got explicit

Hayley Soen

This is a bit hypocritical, no?

People are only just finding out what that shark fin on top of cars is for and I’m baffled

Ellissa Bain

I had no idea

D4vd

Prosecutors detail the ‘significant amount’ of disturbing things they found on D4vd’s phone

Kieran Galpin

He could get the death penalty if found guilty

Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

Um, Bec has a new job after MAFS Australia 2026… giving dating advice

Hayley Soen

Respectfully what gives her the right

MAFS Australia’s Sam reveals exact moment he saw Chris’ ‘true colours’ and was appalled

Ellissa Bain

‘You see the light fall out from behind my eyes’

Director reveals the unsettling real-life stories that inspired Netflix’s thriller Unchosen

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe this actually happens

How much the I’m A Celeb cast got paid for All Stars has been revealed and it’s eye-watering

Hayley Soen

No wonder they said yes

All the MAFS Australia 2026 cast who spent mega bucks on cosmetic work before the show

Hayley Soen

We’re talking tens of thousands

mafs australia 2026 dinner parties

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast are whinging about how tough it was to film dinner parties

Claudia Cox

Joel called the dinners ‘worse than f**king dog food’

Black Sheep Coffee opening in place of Lancaster Burger King

Isabella Laithwaite

The former city-centre Burger King closed its doors in early March

Exclusive: Hidden RAAC concrete found in Manchester Metropolitan library prior to demolition

Jessica Berry

Manchester Metropolitan previously told the press there was no RAAC on campus

mafs australia 2026 villains ranking

Please enjoy this definitive ranking of MAFS Australia 2026’s many, many villains

Claudia Cox

There are just so many awful people to pick from

No savings and £26 in the bank: The weekly spending of a 25-year-old sales worker on £30k

Francesca Eke

Ilka said she’s ‘kind of erratic and careless with money’

Scott scathingly calls out Gia’s true intentions on MAFS Australia and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Ouch!

The alarming ‘real reason’ D4vd investigation took so long has finally been revealed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It took six months for him to be arrested