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Prosecutors detail the ‘significant amount’ of disturbing things they found on D4vd’s phone

He could get the death penalty if found guilty

Kieran Galpin | News
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During a hearing this week, prosecutors revealed the “significant amount” of disturbing things they found on D4vd’s phone, which comes after his arrest and charges for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Last week, D4vd was arrested and later charged with the murder of Celeste, with whom he had been in a relationship despite her being underage. D4vd and his legal team have maintained his innocence amid the charges, with proceedings still ongoing in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, prosecutors and defence attorneys attended a procedural check-in to determine the next steps in the case. His preliminary hearing, where evidence and testimony will be presented to the judge, was set for May 1.

Most of the hearing was logistical, but the prosecution did reveal that they are seeking to enter 40 terabytes of data into evidence at the start of next month. According to them, there was a “significant amount” of child p*rnography in his cloud.

Outside of the murder charges, D4vd has also been accused of engaging in “three and more acts of substantial sexual conduct.”

Another hearing is set for April 29, when the judge will determine whether they can move to the preliminary hearing on May 1.

Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Earlier in the process, a private investigator searched D4vd’s home

Last year, after D4vd moved out of his rental in LA, private investigator Steve Fischer detailed some of the somewhat odd items he found in the property. These included heavy machine equipment, which “you’d be more likely to find on a farm.” Steve also saw bottles of prescription medication and various drug paraphernalia items.

When the police searched the house, the only thing they confiscated was electronic devices.

“We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez,” lead defence attorney Blair Berk said.

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Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock and family handout

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Kieran Galpin | News
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