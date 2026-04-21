D4vd’s drastic ‘change’ after Celeste Rivas’ disappearance, including ‘spiritual’ TikTok page

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Musician D4vd has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Celeste Rivas, and resurfaced videos from his second TikTok page showcasing his “change” are now going viral.

D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is best known for his songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, which were popular on TikTok and have over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by d4vd (@d4vddd)

In April 2024, a then-13-year-old Celeste was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on 5th April. Over a year later, in September 2025, her deceased body was found in the back of David’s Tesla while he was on tour. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The singer’s music often followed dark themes, such as murder and toxic relationships. However, several people on Reddit have reported that months after Celeste’s disappearance, D4vd pivoted toward spiritual content and created a TikTok account called @d4vdprayers.

In one video that has now been reshared and has over two million views on the TikTok account @someonesbaby123, he talks about his struggles with “sin”.

“Today I’m going to be talking about sin and God’s forgiveness,” he said in one resurfaced video from the account.

“I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out,” the Bible verse David read said in part. “There is good that I want to do, but the evil I don’t want to do, this I keep on doing.”

David continued: “I feel like we all have a moral compass, and that moral compass will lead us to the good option, but sometimes the bad option is easier. Personally, I used to struggle a lot with lying, and lying is the easiest sin to commit, and the devil is a liar. He can alter your thoughts.”

David’s original prayer account is still up and has almost 50k followers. His last video was posted last September, right before Celeste’s remains were found, and he left social media.