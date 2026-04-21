Chilling resurfaced D4vd TikTok video aligns with timeline as he faces murder charges

The case was described as a ‘brutal and horrific murder’

30 minutes ago

An old TikTok video of singer D4vd has resurfaced online just as he has been formally charged in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, alongside additional charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

According to prosecutors, Celeste was last seen at Burke’s home before she disappeared. Her body was later discovered in two bags inside a Tesla registered in his name. Police said the remains had been decomposed and mutilated.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the case as a “brutal and horrific murder.”

As news of the charges spread, people began revisiting older content linked to Burke. One TikTok video in particular has gained traction. In the clip, he is seen cleaning a pair of sneakers, captioned that he cleans people’s shoes as a side hustle.

Rewind clip of D4vd cleaning off the 14 year old’s shoes calling it a side hustle 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AEJsGwBEXs — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 20, 2026

Although the video is captioned “D4vd cleaning off the 14 year old’s shoes calling it a side hustle”, there is so far no evidence that these shoes belonged to the victim.

The video has drawn attention because of its apparent connection to a timeline of Burke’s alleged relationship with Celeste, which reportedly dates back to 2022, when she was 12. Some online have claimed that Celeste appeared in Burke’s livestreams and was a member of his Discord server, while others allege there were references to her in his music and videos.

The resurfaced TikTok has also been scrutinised due to claims that Celeste wore the same shoes shown in the clip in one of her own posts.

Burke was arrested earlier this month and now faces multiple charges, including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

In a statement released following his arrest, his legal team said they “will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said: “Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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Featured image credit: Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Facebook