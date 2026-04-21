D4vd’s parents ‘not surprised’ as they react to him being charged with murder of 14-year-old girl

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After seven months of investigation, singer D4vd was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges that include first-degree murder, murder for financial gain, mutilation of human remains, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

LA police chief, Jim McDonnell, said during yesterday’s press conference: “I want to be clear about something. My duty is not to fuel speculation. It’s to deliver justice, and that requires patience and discipline on everybody’s part,” he said.

“This investigation was driven by a single purpose to secure justice for Celeste Rivas and for those who loved her. We had to be certain that nothing we did or said would ever jeopardise this case.”

D4vd’s mugshot has been released, following his arrest in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case. pic.twitter.com/PfAPQUd11k — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2026

D4vd’s parents have now reacted to his charges

Throughout the lengthy investigation, D4vd and the rest of his family were silent on the case, but that all changed when he was charged with murder on Monday.

Speaking to TMZ through their attorney, Kent Schaffer, D4vd’s parents, Dawud Burke and Colleen Burke, said they stand behind him 100 per cent.

“We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David’s family stands behind him 100 per cent,” they said.

Before he was charged on Monday, D4vd’s parents shared a similar statement through their lawyer. They believed he was innocent and had travelled from Texas to Los Angeles to support him.

“The parents are sad and disappointed that David was arrested, however, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent,” the lawyer revealed. “They fully support him.”

Throughout the arrest and charges, D4vd’s legal team has maintained his innocence.

“We will vigorously defend David’s innocence,” attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said in a statement to the BBC.

If found guilty, D4vd could face life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.

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Featured image credit: TED SOQUI/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock