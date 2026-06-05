The three times Love Island sent siblings into the villa and how much drama it *really* caused

3 hours ago

Love Island 2026 has turned up the volume by having siblings in the villa at the same time. Just as Aidan was getting over Ellie being dumped, she walked straight back in arm-in-arm with his brother, Kavan. Quite chaotic.

But, this isn’t the first time Love Island has had siblings in the villa at the same time. It’s actually been a drama tactic producers have used three times now. But, did it ever actually work?

Aidan and Kavan

Love Island 2026 had Kavan show up as a bombshell, and quickly reveal he is the younger brother of original Islander, Aidan. Not only that, but his arrival was on a date with Ellie, who his brother had previously been coupled up with.

Kavan is 21, and his brother is 23. Ahead of the show they shared a close relationship, and they seemed happy to see each other when they were reunited in the villa. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out!

Jess and Eve

Twins Jess and Eve Gale were the glam bombshells in the first winter series of Love Island. They’re both from London, and when they first were on the show were 20.

On the show in 2020, Jess made the final alongside Ched Uzor, but Eve had less luck and was forced to leave her sister behind when she was dumped halfway through the series. They didn’t really clash over boys, so thankfully, their relationship remained.

John and Tony

Jess and Eve weren’t even the first twins. Right from day dot the show has had siblings on its radar. Twin brothers John and Tony were on Love Island series one.

That being said, the series one twins put on a poor show. They arrived on day three and were swiftly double dumped on day six. No drama to be had. Their appearance was one of the shortest in Love Island history.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.