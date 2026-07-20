Creator explains who killed the Gold Cloaks in House of the Dragon and the reason is so twisted

2 hours ago

House of the Dragon season three has been getting more chaotic with every episode, and episode five gets intense when the Gold Cloaks start getting killed.

While everyone has been focused on the bigger battles and the fight for the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra’s power has been getting attacked from a distance. And now, Daemon Targaryen’s old allies, the Gold Cloaks, were brutally killed.

So, who killed the Gold Cloaks?

The show does not fully reveal who is carrying out the attacks on the Gold Cloaks, but it does make it clear that Ormund Hightower is connected to what is happening. Ormund has been working to weaken Rhaenyra’s rule without directly facing her forces. In episode five, he begins pushing his own claim by putting Daeron Targaryen’s face on currency and sending a clear message that he wants Daeron recognised as king.

The attacks are not just random violence. Basically, Ormund wants to make Rhaenyra’s supporters feel powerless, scared and unable to defend her rule. Speaking about Ormund’s plan, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal explained that Daemon is struggling because the real threat is not someone he can easily reach.

“Daemon is feeling rather impotent, to a degree. He’s able to play whack-a-mole and chase around these sort of faceless villains in the city, but he knows the real villain [Ormund] is 60 leagues away, in a place where he can’t yet reach him,” Condal said.

But why is he doing it?

The Gold Cloaks are important to Daemon because of his history with them. Before becoming Rhaenyra’s husband and fighting for her claim, Daemon was the commander of the City Watch.

Because of that, the Gold Cloaks are not just another group of soldiers to him. They are people he has known and trusted for years. Ormund Hightower is trying to destroy Daemon’s support system.

Matt Smith explained this in HBO’s behind-the-scenes documentary for episode five, saying Daemon has a personal connection with them.

“They’re his team of people,” Smith said. “He’s always had an affinity with the Gold Cloaks. Obviously, he’s been away, but he’s come back. He’s still their sort of commander-in-chief.”

Also, Ormund’s bigger goal is not simply attacking the Gold Cloaks. He wants to make sure people stop supporting Rhaenyra. According to Ryan Condal, this is exactly what Ormund is trying to achieve.

“It’s to make them feel helpless and ineffectual and frustrated, and maybe goad them into making a mistake,” Condal explained. “His design, at the end of the day, is to make sure that nobody wants to be a Gold Cloak, and people are afraid to mount a defence in Rhaenyra’s name.”

Daemon finally sees Ormund as a real threat

For a while, Daemon has been dealing with smaller enemies and trying to regain control, but episode five changes things. After seeing what is happening in King’s Landing, Daemon finally understands that he is facing someone much more dangerous than he first thought.

Matt Smith explained that Daemon’s focus changes when he realises Ormund is another serious enemy standing in his way.

“Daemon wants to reclaim his kingdom on behalf of his wife,” Smith said. “And so, suddenly, to be confronted with this other element of foe is quite interesting.”

The problem is that Daemon cannot simply ride out and deal with Ormund immediately. He is too far away, and that is exactly why Ormund’s strategy is working.

“Daemon is feeling rather impotent, to a degree,” Condal said. He added that “Rhaenyra and Daemon don’t know how to wage combat” against Ormund, and this is “exactly the design” of Ormund’s campaign.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.