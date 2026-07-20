Ranked: Top 30 UK unis for law in 2027 – and the Russell Group names that fall below Aberdeen

Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool all score below Aberdeen and Strathclyde for law – despite all four being Russell Group universities, according to the Complete University Guide 2027

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Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool rank below non-Russell Group universities Aberdeen and Strathclyde, in the Complete University Guide’s ranking of the best universities for law in 2027

The Complete University Guide named law the most popular course for students in 2024. A score is calculated based on categories such as entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

The top 17 universities in the ranking are all Russell Group members, but several Russell Group universities further down the list score below non-Russell Group institutions.

Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool all score 91 per cent – the same as non-Russell Group universities Strathclyde, Dundee and Lancaster, and below Aberdeen which scores 92 per cent.

Newcastle ranks lowest of any Russell Group university in the top 30, scoring 90 per cent – below Surrey, Leicester and Ulster which are all non-Russell Group institutions.

Here is the full ranking of the top 30 UK universities for law, according to the Complete University Guide 2027.

1. University of Cambridge – 100 per cent

2. University of Oxford – 98 per cent

3. London School of Economics – 98 per cent

4. University College London – 96 per cent

5. Durham University – 96 per cent

6. Kings College London – 96 per cent

7. University of Bristol – 94 per cent

8. Queen’s University Belfast – 94 per cent

9. University of Glasgow – 94 per cent

10. University of Warwick – 94 per cent

11. University of Nottingham – 94 per cent

12. University of Leeds – 94 per cent

13. Queen Mary University of London – 93 per cent

14. University of Sheffield – 93 per cent

15. University of Southampton – 93 per cent

16. The University of Edinburgh – 93 per cent

17. University of Exeter – 93 per cent

18. University of Aberdeen – 92 per cent

19. University of York – 92 per cent

20. University of Birmingham – 91 per cent

21. University of Liverpool – 91 per cent

22. University of Strathclyde – 91 per cent

23. University of Manchester – 91 per cent

24. Cardiff University – 91 per cent

25. University of Dundee – 91 per cent

26. Lancaster University – 91 per cent

27. Newcastle University – 90 per cent

28. University of Surrey – 89 per cent

29. University of Leicester – 89 per cent

30. Ulster University – 89 per cent

Featured image via Alan Findlay under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0