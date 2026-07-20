Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

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As thousands of fans packed into the stadium to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, some of the world’s biggest names from music, film, fashion and social media were spotted. They were seen soaking up the action from the stands.

From Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s latest public appearance to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packing on the PDA, here’s a look at the famous faces. They turned the final into a red carpet event.

Louis Tomlinson and Zara Mcdermott: Still an unlikely duo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and reality queen Zara McDermott turned heads with their latest high-profile public appearance. The pair looked closer than ever, documenting their glamorous match day with an exclusive mirror selfie.

Louis’s dedication to the game comes as no surprise to fans. The singer recently made headlines after pausing his own live gig just to check the score of an earlier World Cup match, proving there’s very little that can come between the singer and football.

Timothée and Kylie steal the spotlight

If one couple stole the spotlight in the stands, it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

All eyes might have been on the pitch, but Timothée and Kylie made sure they stole the show from the stands. The low-key couple looked entirely wrapped up in each other. They packed on the PDA and shared a series of passionate kisses while cheering on the action.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

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Pop stars continued to pour into the stadium throughout the evening. Even newly weds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner turned up.

Tate McRae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

Chart-topper Tate McRae was also among the famous faces spotted enjoying the final.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted watching the action. The couple previously incorporated the World Cup into one of their concerts in 2018, screening France’s victory over Croatia.

Ed Sheeran and Trevor Noah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Comedian Trevor Noah gave fans a peek behind the VIP curtain. He shared a Reel of himself rubbing shoulders with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram.

Drake

Meanwhile, Drake and Travis Scott were spotted hanging out in the stands. They were there alongside YouTube king MrBeast.

MrBeast

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Of course, MrBeast attended the final and posted with Justin Bieber, Drake, Shakira and Tate McRae, along with other A-listers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The only two times Rihanna attended the FIFA World Cup final, Argentina lost. pic.twitter.com/QbkfFyzbb8 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) July 19, 2026

Rihanna and (the real) A$AP Rocky were among the night’s biggest celebrity arrivals, with fans quick to celebrate the couple’s appearance.

Some football supporters even joked online about the so-called “Rihanna curse”, noting that Argentina have lost both World Cup finals the singer has attended. The first against Germany in 2014 and now against Spain in 2026. While it’s clearly just a coincidence, it didn’t stop the superstition gaining traction on social media.

The Beckham family was out in force

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

It wouldn’t be a major football final without the UK’s ultimate sporting dynasty, and the Beckham family turned out in style.

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted cheering from the VIP box alongside their sons Romeo and Cruz. However, it wasn’t a full family reunion. Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham skipped the long-haul flight and watched from LA.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell was spotted on camera, becoming the subject of an amusing broadcast blunder. He was introduced as “AKA Rocky” by the English commentator. The commentator had clearly mistaken him for A$AP Rocky, despite being in the audience himself.

Other Hollywood stars joined the action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malcolm McRae (@malcolmmcrae)

Silver screen icons swapped film sets for football shirts. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were spotted enjoying the high-stakes drama.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also brought some serious Hollywood glamour to the stadium. She was spotted looking chic alongside her musician-actor husband Malcolm McRae, who delighted fans with a cameo role in the hit series Daisy Jones & The Six.

And the stars didn’t stop in the stands…

The celebrities didn’t just stay in the crowd. The tournament closed out with a truly jaw-dropping, Super Bowl-style half-time extravaganza.

Pop icon Madonna, Justin Bieber, K-Pop royalty BTS, and Shakira all took to the pitch for an unforgettable performance. This was alongside powerhouse vocals from Jennifer Hudson and a stadium-rocking set from Coldplay.

Whether on the pitch, on the stage, or in the VIP lounges, it’s safe to say the World Cup has never looked so glamorous.

Featured images via Instagram @zara_mcdermott and @dualipa