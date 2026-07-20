The Tab

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Hannah Auckland | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As thousands of fans packed into the stadium to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, some of the world’s biggest names from music, film, fashion and social media were spotted. They were seen soaking up the action from the stands.

From Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s latest public appearance to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packing on the PDA, here’s a look at the famous faces. They turned the final into a red carpet event.

Louis Tomlinson and Zara Mcdermott: Still an unlikely duo?

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and reality queen Zara McDermott turned heads with their latest high-profile public appearance. The pair looked closer than ever, documenting their glamorous match day with an exclusive mirror selfie.

Louis’s dedication to the game comes as no surprise to fans. The singer recently made headlines after pausing his own live gig just to check the score of an earlier World Cup match, proving there’s very little that can come between the singer and football.

Timothée and Kylie steal the spotlight

via PSNEWZ/SIPA/Shutterstock

If one couple stole the spotlight in the stands, it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

All eyes might have been on the pitch, but Timothée and Kylie made sure they stole the show from the stands. The low-key couple looked entirely wrapped up in each other. They packed on the PDA and shared a series of passionate kisses while cheering on the action.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Pop stars continued to pour into the stadium throughout the evening. Even newly weds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner turned up.

Tate McRae

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tate McRae (@tatemcrae)

Chart-topper Tate McRae was also among the famous faces spotted enjoying the final.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted watching the action. The couple previously incorporated the World Cup into one of their concerts in 2018, screening France’s victory over Croatia.

Ed Sheeran and Trevor Noah

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Comedian Trevor Noah gave fans a peek behind the VIP curtain. He shared a Reel of himself rubbing shoulders with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram.

Drake

via Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Drake and Travis Scott were spotted hanging out in the stands. They were there alongside YouTube king MrBeast.

MrBeast

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Of course, MrBeast attended the final and posted with Justin Bieber, Drake, Shakira and Tate McRae, along with other A-listers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and (the real) A$AP Rocky were among the night’s biggest celebrity arrivals, with fans quick to celebrate the couple’s appearance.

Some football supporters even joked online about the so-called “Rihanna curse”, noting that Argentina have lost both World Cup finals the singer has attended. The first against Germany in 2014 and now against Spain in 2026. While it’s clearly just a coincidence, it didn’t stop the superstition gaining traction on social media.

The Beckham family was out in force

It wouldn’t be a major football final without the UK’s ultimate sporting dynasty, and the Beckham family turned out in style.

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted cheering from the VIP box alongside their sons Romeo and Cruz. However, it wasn’t a full family reunion. Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham skipped the long-haul flight and watched from LA.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell was spotted on camera, becoming the subject of an amusing broadcast blunder. He was introduced as “AKA Rocky” by the English commentator. The commentator had clearly mistaken him for A$AP Rocky, despite being in the audience himself.

Other Hollywood stars joined the action

Silver screen icons swapped film sets for football shirts. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were spotted enjoying the high-stakes drama.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also brought some serious Hollywood glamour to the stadium. She was spotted looking chic alongside her musician-actor husband Malcolm McRae, who delighted fans with a cameo role in the hit series Daisy Jones & The Six.

And the stars didn’t stop in the stands…

The celebrities didn’t just stay in the crowd. The tournament closed out with a truly jaw-dropping, Super Bowl-style half-time extravaganza.

Pop icon Madonna, Justin Bieber, K-Pop royalty BTS, and Shakira all took to the pitch for an unforgettable performance. This was alongside powerhouse vocals from Jennifer Hudson and a stadium-rocking set from Coldplay.

Whether on the pitch, on the stage, or in the VIP lounges, it’s safe to say the World Cup has never looked so glamorous.

Featured images via Instagram @zara_mcdermott and @dualipa

More on: Celebrity Viral World Cup
Hannah Auckland | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

‘Ego clash and demands’: Backstage ‘feud erupted’ at World Cup between Justin Bieber and Madonna

Madonna to Shakira: How much the World Cup half-time show acts were paid for their performances

Jude bellingham messi argument

Jude Bellingham reveals exactly what he said to Messi that sparked last night’s pitch scuffle

Latest

Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Jessica Berry

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much more brutal than you’d think

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Hannah Auckland

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Ella Yarwood

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent

Suited then booted: The most iconic fashion moments of UK prime ministers over the years

Ffion Williams

I don’t think Andy Burnham can beat Rishi ruining Sambas for everyone

Manchester Met mistakenly tells students they’ve failed their degree days before graduation

Jessica Berry

The uni apologised for the blunder after students were told they weren’t able to attend graduation

‘Ego clash and demands’: Backstage ‘feud erupted’ at World Cup between Justin Bieber and Madonna

Hayley Soen

‘Madonna has no intention of being upstaged’

who killing Gold Cloaks House of the Dragon why

Creator explains who killed the Gold Cloaks in House of the Dragon and the reason is so twisted

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Daemon is feeling rather impotent, to a degree’

The Unofficial Bristol Graduation Week Guide: Daytime Edition (Because You’ve Already Planned the Spoons Goodbye)

Emily Robson

Another graduation season has come and gone in Bristol!

Bristol Installs New Bus Stops – But Which Services Will Use Them?

Emily Robson

The bus stop is intended to serve the University of Bristol’s new business campus

Ranked: Top 30 UK unis for law in 2027 – and the Russell Group names that fall below Aberdeen

Eloise O'Neill

Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool all score below Aberdeen and Strathclyde for law – despite all four being Russell Group universities, according to the Complete University Guide 2027

Malia Arkian from Love Island

11 years on, Malia goes for Kady and ITV in post about infamous Love Island series two fight

Hayley Soen

She’s still fuming she got removed from the villa

Drama controversy Christopher Nolan The Odyssey

Cast to costumes: Every drama and controversy that’s overshadowed Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Suchismita Ghosh

The backlash is almost as big as the film

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia 2026

‘I made mistakes’: MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip share tragic updates following their split

Hayley Soen

‘It was heartbreakingly loud’

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS learning resources 2026 – Oxford tops, Glasgow lowest

Eloise O'Neill

Liverpool ranks third for learning resources ahead of Warwick and Imperial, while Glasgow scores lowest of any Russell Group university at 86.7 per cent in the National Student Survey 2026

Madonna to Shakira: How much the World Cup half-time show acts were paid for their performances

Hayley Soen

Justin Bieber has released a statement about it

MAFS Australia 2026 bride

Omg! MAFS Australia 2026 bride reveals she’s pregnant following split from show groom

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Who were University of Liverpool’s 2026 honorary graduates?

Mary Rossiter

TV doctor, ex-Liverpool FC CEO, and hit producer are among this year’s honorary graduates

arthurs seat fire 2026

Firefighters tackle blaze ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat

Eva Chown

A fire broke out below the Salisbury Crags on Sunday evening

Oh no! MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip have split, dramatically calling off engagement

Hayley Soen

Stella is ‘heartbroken’ over what’s gone down