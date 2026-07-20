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Bristol Installs New Bus Stops – But Which Services Will Use Them?

The bus stop is intended to serve the University of Bristol’s new business campus

Emily Robson | News
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Via the University of Bristol

Newly installed bus stops at the University of Bristol’s Enterprise Campus could soon become part of an expanded bus network serving the eastern side of Bristol Temple Meads station.

Discussions are currently underway regarding which bus routes will serve the new stops, located behind the station at the university’s new campus. Both the Enterprise Campus and Temple Meads’ eastern entrance are scheduled to open in September.

At present, the No. 8 bus runs from Clifton, passing the University of Bristol Students’ Union near the Clifton campus, travelling down Park Street and through the city centre before terminating at the station’s main western entrance.

There is now the possibility that this route, or others, could be extended to serve Cattle Market Road, where the new station entrance and campus are situated, before continuing into St Philip’s Marsh. An update on the plans was presented to Bristol City Council’s Economy and Skills Committee on June 1.

Karen Mercer, chief executive of Bristol Temple Quarter, said: “We know that the university has been working really closely on buses. Those conversations are still ongoing, as part of looking at accessibility, linking across to the eastern entrance and St Philip’s Marsh.”

The opening of the eastern entrance and the university campus represents a significant step forward in the wider Temple Quarter regeneration programme. The new entrance is expected to improve access to the station for residents travelling from Brislington and other areas of east Bristol. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art campus has replaced a long-derelict site and is expected to attract new employment opportunities to the area.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Andrew Brown, who chairs the Economy and Skills Committee, raised questions about the new infrastructure. He said: “I happened to pass by there yesterday, now that Sparke Evans bridge is reopened, I took advantage, and I walked down. I saw those brand new bus stops … are they actually going to be used?”

First Bus has been approached for comment.

The future transformation of St Philip’s Marsh forms a key part of the wider regeneration project. The area to the east of Temple Meads, between the Feeder Canal and the River Avon, is currently dominated by industrial premises and vehicle dealerships. However, long-term plans envision a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood featuring new homes, cafés, bars, shops and potentially a waterside high street along Feeder Road.

Emily Robson | News
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