Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent

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Concerns have been raised in an IMB report about prisoners’ access to books and education at HMP Lancaster Farms.

The report revealed prisoners were prevented from receiving books from friends or relatives, despite a national policy allowing it, and struggled to access the prison library due to low staffing.

The IMB (Independent Monitoring Board) oversees prisons for the Justice Secretary, with the watchdog report claiming that this issue damages the prisoner’s ability to prepare for life after imprisonment.

Throughout the past year, the prison has operated at almost-full capacity and aims to create an additional 240 spaces in the next year.

The report said education provision at the Category C prison has been cut by over 40 per cent which lead to six educational courses being withdrawn – including a catering workshop and the prison’s Railtrack programme. As a Category C prison, HMP Lancaster Farms should provide opportunities to develop skills, in order to help with their reintegration into society and with finding work after release.

The Independent Monitoring Board’s annual report said some prisoners complained they were not allowed access to books sent by friends and family over the Christmas period. This is despite the prison saying that prisoners’ loved ones “are permitted to send books directly to their loved ones, or can order books from approved retailers”.

According to the report, when this issue was raised with the prison Governor, it was explained that the policy was needed for prison security purposes and to “control the influx of illicit substances” coming into the prison. It also recognised the practice went against national policies.

On top of this, the prison library was declared as being short-staffed and often only open during certain days of the week. However, the report noted a senior library officer had been hired to start in February 2026.

Concerns were also raised in the report about a shortage in education and work placements for placements, where despite having a population of 560, there were only 452 full-time equivalent education and work spaces available.

IMB chair Neil Curran said: “Despite claims from the Ministry of Justice that overall spending on education and training in prisons has not been cut, the reality on the ground paints a very different picture.

“It leads us to question whether the new education contracts, which came into effect in the autumn of 2025, are fit for purpose.

“The result is that Lancaster Farms is struggling to perform its role effectively as a resettlement prison, giving men the necessary skills and education to give them the best chance of employment on release.”

HMP Lancaster Farms has been contacted for comment.

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