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Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026: Your winner revealed!

After six stages of nominations and voting, you have chosen your winner…

Erin Malik | News
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It’s the end of week 29. It’s the end of the year. And that means just one thing: it’s the end of BNOC 2026.

You all came out in your numbers to vote for who you think deserves to be the Biggest Name on Campus this year, with almost 2,000 individual forms being filled out across nominating and voting periods.

Alas, out of all of our incredible nominees, there can only be one winner. We are very proud to announce that your Biggest Name on Campus for the 2025/26 academic year is…

Pavan Bhamidipati

Congratulations, Pavan! Taking 41.4% of the votes in the final round, he showed why he truly deserves to be your BNOC. He stole the show around campus, at Sugar, and in your hearts. Pavan has been the star of many nights out for the students of Lancaster over the last three years; a well deserved win!

 

The full voting statistics are as follows:

Pavan Bhamidipati: 41.4%

Edward Rowell: 37.1%

Sonny Remmer-Riley: 21.6%


Pavan sent the Lancaster Tab a wonderful winner’s statement, which can be read below:

“firstly, i would like to thank every single one of you who has voted for me to win this prestigious award! i am chuffed and over the moon!

“for the past 2 years, my friends have constantly given me the biggest encouragement ever to go for it, and i felt there’s no better time than my final year! what a journey it has been, i can’t say enough how much i love this uni and all the student jobs and societies i’m involved in! 

“working at sugar can sometimes be a stressful job but i always felt the best way to do it and life in general is to be energetic, enthusiastic, and positive! 

“before uni, i was very shy and quiet and now, i’m coming out with a lot more confidence, memories to treasure forever, the best people, and a bnoc! there’s only one secret to it all, be kind

“i honestly dunno what the future will bring me, but whatever it is, it will be a dream-dream situation! either i will be getting my dream job and moving away or will be doing my dream postgrad in psychology and behaviour analytics and be here for at least another year

“i never expected this, and i’m so grateful, i would like to again thank every single one of you who voted for me, what an honour”

Congratulations to Pavan and all of our nominees this year, roll on 2027!

 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Erin Malik | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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