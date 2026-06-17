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Here’s which Bluey episode matches your Lancaster University degree

You could just watch them all

Izzie Sanders | Guides
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It’s coming up to the end of the academic year. Exam season is drawing to a close and students are starting to think about packing up and leaving Lancs for the summer.

What better thing to include in your plans for these next few weeks than some good old flatmate bonding time. Stuck for what to do or short on time? Why not watch an episode of Bluey?

The show follows the antics of the Heeler family who live in Brisbane, Australia. Think like Peppa Pig but with dogs. It doesn’t sound too groundbreaking, but the show has found popularity with adults and children alike.

Bluey has taken the world by storm, being the most watched show in the US for the past two years running, with 45.2 billion minutes watched during 2025 on Disney+ alone.

Fancy watching an episode (it’s free on iPlayer and YouTube) and have a spare seven minutes? Here’s a guide to the perfect Bluey episodes for Lancs students to watch based on their degree subjects.

Geography – Bingo

via YouTube

Bingo (Bluey’s sister) ends up on a quest to find the missing piece of her map jigsaw. Sounds like a scenario straight from a first year geography workshop activity.

Environmental Science – The Creek

via YouTube

Why not watch Bluey and her friends go on a mini field trip?

Ecology – Slide

via YouTube

Watch Bingo and her best friend Lila save insects as they have fun in the sunshine. If that doesn’t scream ecology I don’t know what does.

Zoology – Zoo

via YouTube

Pretty self explanatory.

Biology – Flat Pack

via YouTube

What better way to revise evolutionary biology than by watching this episode?

Medicine – Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound

via YouTube

Whilst episodes Hospital and The Doctor would be obvious choices for med students, Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound is well worth a watch. It follows Bluey and her family’s attempts to cheer up poorly Bingo who is stuck in hospital.

Law – Family Meeting

via YouTube

Watch Bluey’s dining room transform into a court complete with evidence and witnesses in this educational episode.

French/International Relations – Camping

via YouTube

It’s honestly an emotional rollercoaster watching Bluey become friends with Jean Luc from Quebec, Canada on her camping holiday. I recommend watching with subtitles for a masterclass in French and international diplomacy.

English Literature – Unicorse

via YouTube

Watch Bluey and her mum Chilli try and finish a storybook whilst being rudely interrupted by iconic puppet unicorn Unicorse. Watch out for his catchphrase…

English Language – Dunny

via YouTube

Dunny is Aussie slang for toilet. Good job Bluey is Australian, I don’t think an episode called bog would have the same ring to it.

Creative Writing – Stories

via YouTube

A mildly chaotic day at school for Bluey’s friend Indy shows how we can shape our own narratives. Oh and there’s a Lin-Manuel Miranda cameo.

Fine Art – Dragon

via YouTube

Was anyone else a horse girl?

Theatre – The Show

via YouTube

Bluey and Bingo put on a theatre show as a Mothers’ Day present in this episode. Sounds like the sort of formative childhood experience that would be a great opener to a UCAS personal statement.

Film – Movies

via YouTube

I’m sure if I was taken to watch a film called Chunky Chimp as a six year old I’d be terrified too.

Architecture – Cubby

via YouTube

Petition for all future architecture projects to feature alpaca farms and star rooms.

History – Fairytale

via YouTube

For all modern historians, this episode centres around a story from the 80s. There are some interesting hairstyles…

Criminology – Easter

via YouTube

This might not seem like an obvious choice, but Easter follows a serious clue-following mission to track down the Heeler’s Easter chocolate. Sounds like us trying to spot stray Creme Eggs in Spar at the start of summer term.

Philosophy – Puppets

via YouTube

Be prepared for this episode to get weirdly existential.

Physics – Seesaw

via YouTube

Watch Bluey and her friends figure out the effects of torque. That’s a physics thing right?

Astrophysics – Sleepytime

via YouTube

I know this isn’t a whole degree but a Bluey guide isn’t complete without space-themed Sleepytime. Ranked the best Bluey episode of all time by The Guardian, you’ll probably be bawling by the end.

Mathematics – Chest

via YouTube

I’d want to have a pool party instead of playing chess. Maybe that’s why I’m not cut out for a maths degree.

Psychology – Bad Mood

via YouTube

So many Bluey episodes centre around relationship dynamics (think Cafe, Barky Boats, Tradies and mega episode The Sign). Why not also watch Bad Mood and see Bluey try loads of different ways to snap Bingo out of her feels.

Social Work – Space

via YouTube

Watch Bluey’s friend Mackenzie confront tricky childhood memories as he plays a game of astronauts. Puppets definitely isn’t the only deep episode.

Mechanical Engineering – Tradies

via YouTube

Cause engineers are basically builders right?

Business Management – Work

via YouTube

Bluey and her dad Bandit have pretty different approaches to managing labour in their drainpipe factory in this surprisingly touching episode. And Bingo is a frog.

Economics – The Dump

via YouTube

Watch Bandit explain the importance of recycling to the paper market’s supply chain. Or you could watch Markets to see how Bluey decides to allocate her tooth fairy money.

Marketing – Muffin Cone

via YouTube

Searching for some inspo for your next group project? Bluey and Bingo’s creative thinking on how to repurpose their cousin Muffin’s dog cone is honestly heartwarming.

Featured image via @BlueyOfficialChannel on YouTube

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Izzie Sanders | Guides
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