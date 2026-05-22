Lancaster University lecturer writes episode of CBeebies show Zog

The episode is out now on BBC iPlayer

6 hours ago

Dr Tajinder Singh Hayer, a senior lecturer in creative writing at Lancaster University, has written an episode of the CBeebies programme Zog.

The episode entitled The Great Gnome Games can now be watched on BBC iPlayer.

This new Zog series is presented by BBC Children’s and Education and Magic Light Pictures.

Lancaster University’s Dr Hayer was sought out by Magic Light Pictures to pen this episode after they came across his previous work with CBeebies writing on NumTums.

They were also inspired to invite him onto the project after seeing his stage writing for The Cyclops, a 2023 National Theatre production with the Doncaster Cast.

The Great Gnome Games positions the lovable Zog and the Flying Doctors as coaches who help grumpy Gnanna Gnome prepare for the upcoming Great Gnome Games. The episode educates young children on taking care of their bodies through healthy eating and exercise, as well as commenting on ageing.

On writing for Zog, Hayer said: “It was huge fun writing this episode. Magic Light take a huge amount of care in how they approach their animation work and were lovely to work with.”

Hayer has also “taken a lot back to [his] students” at Lancaster University from the process and from seeing “how [Magic Light Pictures] approach the expansion of the original text.”

This hot-off-the-press children’s series comes after the high acclaim of award-winning films Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, which are based on books by popular children’s book writers Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. They have surpassed 30 million views on BBC iPlayer and become family favourite watches worldwide.

Much like the films, this comical animated adventure series centres around the charismatic and lovable orange dragon Zog, and the programme’s central messages for pre-school children are about taking care of yourself, the world around you, and the other people in it.

Kate Morton (Senior Head of Children’s Commissioning 0-6 for CBeebies at BBC Children’s and Education) said: “We’ve expanded Zog’s universe with fresh characters, new locations and original storylines, and created a series that sparks imagination, encourages playful learning, and gives families something they can enjoy watching together. The heart of what CBeebies is all about.”

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Featured image before edits via YouTube