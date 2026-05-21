Inside the influencer life of Rosie Graham, Mackenzie Shirilla’s friend who featured in The Crash

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The Crash on Netflix introduced us to Mackenzie Shirilla, but it also introduced us to one of her friends: Rosie Graham.

Rosie introduced herself as having met Mackenzie during high school, when they started commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. “She would come to school with a purse instead of a bag, which I thought was really cute,” Rosie said of Mackenzie. “I got along with her well because I’m like, ‘You’re cute’ and she’s like, ‘You’re cute’ we get along so well.”

Rosie explained she had 200k followers on YouTube and TikTok when she met Mackenzie, who had “a few thousand followers”. Rosie said: “She [Mackenzie] always wanted to be a model like me, so we would hang out all the time and do photoshoots.”

So, here’s just how big of an influencer Rosie from The Crash actually is.

Rosie has over 1million YouTube subscribers, and does fitness videos

Rosie Graham is actually a very prominent fitness influencer. Rosie’s most followed platform is her YouTube, where she has over a million subscribers. Her account currently sits at 1.18million subscribers, and she’s posted 771 videos.

At the moment, Rosie is very active, posting a video every single day. She’s currently posting a series of 15 minute core workouts. She’s previously done a “summer body” workout series, and a “winter shred” series. She’s had over 59million views overall.

She also has nearly a million TikTok followers

Over on TikTok, Rosie has just under a million followers – currently sitting on 981k. Her content there is very health and fitness focused too, but is more short, trend videos about lifestyle. You get a bit more insight into her daily life through this content. “Be my workout bestie,” is her bio.

Rosie got over 18million views sharing a before and after look at one of the very first workout videos she posted, to one much later in her series. She plugs her YouTube on TikTok a lot. “Remember if you start the Rosie Graham workout challenge today you will be oh so snatched next month,” she said in one video.

Rosie’s got a strong 23k following on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie (@rosiegraham_)

Rosie’s least followed account is her Insta, but she’s still got 23k there. She uses Instagram a lot more personally, sharing holiday pictures, selfies, and pictures hanging out with friends.

On Instagram, Rosie describes herself as a model, and honestly just looks as though she’s always on holiday.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.