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The Boys creator reveals alternate series finale if Gen V continued, and it sounds so good

They barely played a part in the final episode

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, has just revealed what could’ve happened in the series finale if Gen V hadn’t been cancelled, and honestly, it sounds amazing.

After five seasons, The Boys has finally come to an end – and not everyone is happy with the way things wrapped up. Even though a lot of major characters ended up dying – as expected – the ending felt kind of like a whimper instead of a triumph. In an interview with Variety, showrunner  Eric Kripke shared what could have happened if Gen V had kept going.

The Gen V supes would’ve had a bigger part in the finale

“The hope was we were going to put the Gen V kids in the middle of all that. But hopefully we still will, and we can bring some of those characters into some of these stories that we’re talking about,” Eric said.

“Had we done more Gen V, we were very clearly signalling in the finale that the torch was being passed from Annie to Marie for the good supe you’re following. I would love to find a way to continue that story. We’re in the very embryonic stage of seeing if there are any ideas that we’re really loving. It’s like all these loose nukes.”

And if you’re wondering what a third season of Gen V would’ve been like, Eric gave us a little hint.

“The plot challenges they would have had to deal with were almost this metaphor of being a young adult, which is like you’re out in the world and there’s no infrastructure or jobs anymore,” he said, “How do you build a future for yourself, and how do you deal with certain superheroes are just choosing to be villains?”

Despite all the backlash, the showrunner is standing by his ending.

“Did some stories work better than others? Absolutely. There’s no TV show that is perfect, and every storyline is perfect all the time. But all of those stories got us to this place,” he explained. “I’m happy with where it landed. It’s been the best professional experience of my life. If I could do it over, I would do it again.”

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Featured image via Amazon Prime 

More on: Amazon Prime The Boys TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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