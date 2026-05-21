Influencers and footballers: All the rumoured cast members for Love Island 2026

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I can’t believe it’s come around this quickly again, but we’re only just over one week away from being back in the villa. Love Island 2026 is fast approaching, and we now have a solid list of rumoured cast members, who could be the next most popular Islanders.

The show will be back on Monday, June 1st and we have a rumoured cast list full of models, influencers and footballers. It’s going to be a long, hot summer!

Here’s a rundown of all the rumoured cast members for Love Island 2026 so far.

Charleen Murphy

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The first cast member rumoured for the villa is influencer Charleen Murphy. She is currently in talks, and will be very familiar with the show, as she’s best friends with Love Island veteran, Lucinda Strafford.

She’s from Dublin, is newly single, and boasts a huge 368k followers on Instagram. Charleen also knows the ropes a bit personally, having auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship.

A source told The Sun: “Charleen split from her boyfriend earlier this year and Lucinda told ITV bosses they should get her on the show. She’s really gorgeous and fun and has a lot of Irish charm – she’s been friends with Lucinda for years so of course Lucinda would put a word in for her!”

Aidan Murphy

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Seemingly the most set-in-stone rumoured Islander for Love Island 2026 is builder, Aidan Murphy. He’s been reported as “confirmed” for the villa, and it’s been said he’ll be part of the original lineup.

He’s from London, and is described as “brilliant, good looking, great chat, really relatable and got that boy next door charm that viewers love.”

Kane Patterson

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It’s been rumoured the producers are also eyeing up model, Kane Patterson. He’s 23, and as well as modelling, works as an influencer.

Grace Avelli

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The showbiz TikTokers are talking, and they’re saying Grace Avelli is a name we’re going to be seeing soon. They’re pretty trustworthy sources, as they nailed some of the 2025 Islanders ahead of time.

Grace has 3k followers on Instagram, is gorgeous, and is followed by a bunch of the ITV casting agents who are casting for the next season of Love Island. All the hints are there!

Lorenzo Alessi

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Bosses also have eyes on a guy called Lorenzo, who’s been described as a “European hunk”. Sure!

A source told The Sun: “Lorenzo is in the mix for the new series cast and has had talks with bosses. As they always say, no Islander is guaranteed a spot until they’re walking into that villa and bosses have not yet decided upon their OGs or even bombshells. Lorenzo would make a great Islander though and European hunks always spice up the mix.”

Seán Fitzgerald

According to reports, Gaelic footballer Seán Fitzgerald has been “shortlisted” to appear on the show this year. He’s 25, and plays in Galway, but also works as a teacher.

Seán has nearly 100k followers on TikTok, where he has documented his “formal application” to be on Love Island, and joked about what type of Islander he’ll be. It’s apparently worked, as according to The Sun, he’s since been signed up to a talent agency, and bosses are hot on him!

Ella Rae Wise

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TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise is once again hinting she might be going on the show. She was rumoured for the show last year, with bosses apparently arranging talks for her to be a celeb entry on the show.

At the time, a source close to Ella said: “Ella’s team are in talks with Love Island bosses about her going into the villa this summer… It would have been far too soon for her to do something like Celebs Go Dating, but she’ll be up for a single girl summer in the sunshine. Bosses are really keen to make it happen.”

Now, she’s posted a big hint last year didn’t happen, but she’s going on this year instead. She posted a photo of herself in front of a Love Island logo, with the caption: “Where next?”.

Tom Stagg

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Finally, we have Tom Stagg. He’s a footballer for Brentford Town, and has loads of former Islander connections. As per The Sun, Tom runs an events company called Pascha House, and is friends with the likes of Tyrique Hyde, Sammy Root, and Samantha Kenny.

A source said: “Tom is in advanced talks to join the pool of Islanders to appear at some point in the series. As always, no one is officially on the show til they’re in the villa. But Tom makes the perfect Islander – he’s in great nick, got great chat, is fun and fit and bosses reckon the girls will love him.”

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