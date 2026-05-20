A girl who was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla is claiming she ‘put on’ voice for Netflix

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A girl who used to be in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla is claiming the voice we’re hearing in The Crash on Netflix isn’t exactly how the killer sounds in real life.

In 2022, when Shirilla was 17, she was involved in a car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend. She had been driving at 100mph, when the car collided with a wall.

Despite claiming it was all an accident, Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she would spend the rest of her life in prison. Mackenzie is now 21, and is incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Since the Netflix documentary came out, everyone has been sharing their opinions on what happened, and Mackenzie Shirilla. But a lot have been thrown by her voice, and how it appeared to change from when she was talking with her friends in clips before the crime, to when she was interviewed in prison.

One person on Twitter said: “Watched The Crash on Netflix and there is so much going on there. I spent most of my time trying to determine which of Mackenzie Shirilla’s enablers were most annoying. Her friends, her parents or the bizarre slight southern accent she affected in her jailhouse interview.” In the comments, another added: “Lololol you spelled Blaccent wrong”.

A person who used to be in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla is claiming her voice is different in real life

Kat, who goes by Boujee Behind Bars on TikTok, also spent time locked up in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She described how in jail, Mackenzie Shirilla’s main worry was “how she was going to get in with the cool kids” in the prison.

She described her as having “no remorse” in prison, and said she changed how she came across on Netflix, to try and look better. Part of this was putting on a voice for the cameras, which was different to how she spoke before.

“As you can see by this new Mackenzie Shirilla who just popped on the Netflix documentary she’s really trying hard,” Kat said. “She’s had to get harder. She doesn’t even talk the same. The way that she talked in this documentary is not even how her voice sounds. I’m just being honest.

“She’s got a rasp to her voice [on Netflix],” Kat claimed, which she said could be down to the prison environment. “When I was in there with Mackenzie, all she cared about was doing her makeup, walking the yard with her one or two friends.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.