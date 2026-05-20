I was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla from The Crash, here’s what she’s really like

‘The Mackenzie in that documentary is an entirely different girl’

2 hours ago

An ex-prisoner has taken to TikTok to shed light on what she claims Mackenzie Shirilla was really like after the Netflix documentary The Crash.

Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary follows the story of Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo, and Davion Flanaga. The teenage boys passed away after a car crash, where Mackenzie was behind the wheel. Throughout the documentary, Mackenzie’s friends and family are interviewed, leading to Mackenzie’s first interview from prison.

The documentary has brought a new wave of conversation around the crash and Mackenzie’s sentence. Ex-Ohio prison inmate Kat Crowder has spoken about her experience going to prison with Mackenzie, whom she claimed was a totally different person from the Mackenzie in the Netflix documentary.

“When I was in prison with her, it was at the beginning of her sentence, and the Mackenzie that came on to Netflix was not the same Mackenzie that I witnessed in prison,” Kat said,

“She thrived for fame, even when I was in prison with her, she thought she was going to be the representative of the prison.”

“Let me tell you something, Mackenzie Shirilla did not walk around that prison yard with an ounce of remorse. Mackenzie did not walk around that prison yard thinking about those lost loved ones that she claimed to think about every single day. [She] walked around the prison thinking, how is she going to get in with the cool kids?”

Kat then talked about what Mackenzie’s life behind bars was like, which she claimed was bankrolled by her parents, who were in the documentary.

“When I was in there with Mackenzie, all she cared about was doing her makeup, walking around in the yard with her one or two friends that were also very similar to her – young girls, social media influencer wannabes, thinking that it was a high school popularity contest. She was starting to hang out with the lifers who were more institutionalised and harder,” Kat explained.

‘Mackenzie had everything you can imagine in prison and more. All the makeup, all the limited item stuff that you had to buy, Mackenzie had it, her mum enabled her.”

Kat is no longer in prison and now lives with her daughter in Nashville. Mackenzie was sentenced to 15 years to life in 2022 and is appealing her conviction.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction