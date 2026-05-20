The Tab

I was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla from The Crash, here’s what she’s really like

‘The Mackenzie in that documentary is an entirely different girl’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

An ex-prisoner has taken to TikTok to shed light on what she claims Mackenzie Shirilla was really like after the Netflix documentary The Crash.

Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary follows the story of Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo, and Davion Flanaga. The teenage boys passed away after a car crash, where Mackenzie was behind the wheel. Throughout the documentary, Mackenzie’s friends and family are interviewed, leading to Mackenzie’s first interview from prison.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

The documentary has brought a new wave of conversation around the crash and Mackenzie’s sentence. Ex-Ohio prison inmate Kat Crowder has spoken about her experience going to prison with Mackenzie, whom she claimed was a totally different person from the Mackenzie in the Netflix documentary.

“When I was in prison with her, it was at the beginning of her sentence, and the Mackenzie that came on to Netflix was not the same Mackenzie that I witnessed in prison,” Kat said,

“She thrived for fame, even when I was in prison with her, she thought she was going to be the representative of the prison.”

“Let me tell you something, Mackenzie Shirilla did not walk around that prison yard with an ounce of remorse. Mackenzie did not walk around that prison yard thinking about those lost loved ones that she claimed to think about every single day. [She] walked around the prison thinking, how is she going to get in with the cool kids?”

@boujeebehindbars

My take on The Crash from someone that was inside with Mackenzie Shirilla. #fyp #prison #netflix #mackenzieshirilla #truecrime

♬ original sound – Kat

Kat then talked about what Mackenzie’s life behind bars was like, which she claimed was bankrolled by her parents, who were in the documentary.

“When I was in there with Mackenzie, all she cared about was doing her makeup, walking around in the yard with her one or two friends that were also very similar to her – young girls, social media influencer wannabes, thinking that it was a high school popularity contest. She was starting to hang out with the lifers who were more institutionalised and harder,” Kat explained.

‘Mackenzie had everything you can imagine in prison and more. All the makeup, all the limited item stuff that you had to buy, Mackenzie had it, her mum enabled her.”

Kat is no longer in prison and now lives with her daughter in Nashville. Mackenzie was sentenced to 15 years to life in 2022 and is appealing her conviction.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

‘I didn’t pick sides’: Rosie Graham breaks silence after The Crash doc with lengthy statement

Leaked email confirms Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad has been suspended from job after The Crash

The Crash: Why were both of Mackenzie Shirilla’s appeals denied?

Latest

Four key and huge details about Mackenzie Shirilla that The Crash on Netflix missed out

Hayley Soen

She kept a list of people she didn’t like, and what she wanted to do to them

A girl who was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla is claiming she ‘put on’ voice for Netflix

Hayley Soen

‘That’s not even how her voice sounds’

I was in prison with Mackenzie Shirilla from The Crash, here’s what she’s really like

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘The Mackenzie in that documentary is an entirely different girl’

Obsession director Curry Barker reveals the one hidden detail everyone missed from film

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Now I need a rewatch

Newcastle and Northumbria lead five-uni scheme to help students improve professional skills

Edith Jackson

The partnership includes University of Sunderland, Teesside University, and the University of York

KCL Students’ Union vice-president detained by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception

Sabrina Hau

The university said it will share updates with students as soon as it can

Here’s whether you can rewatch Instagram Instants, and how long they really last

Ellissa Bain

It’s still so confusing

Exeter student ‘groomed’ into selling c*nnabis to other students pleads guilty

Georgia Birkwieser

The defence argued he was ‘way over this head’

Millie and Zac’s Snapchats reveal what really happened in final week before they split

Ellissa Bain

Something doesn’t make sense

An Ode to Love Saves The Day (and how to actually love the day!)

Emily Robson

Drink water, dress up, don’t peak at 2pm

Lorna Hajdini counter-sues after JPMorgan s*x slave allegations and makes shocking new claims

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The company has also shared a new statement

Almost 80 UK universities to sign up to safeguarding scheme built by mum after her daughter died at uni

Ellamaria Viscomi

Emily Drouet died by suicide after an abusive relationship whilst at University of Aberdeen

People are just realising they had no idea what that white bit on nails is actually for

Ellissa Bain

You need a science lesson

VOTE NOW: Cambridge’s top 80 BNOCs have been revealed

Alexander Newman

Who do you know out of these BNOCs?

Government calls for ‘consequences’ as bombshell MAFS UK assault claims trigger investigations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They ask for ‘full co-operation’ from those involved

Oh no! Love Island’s Millie announces she and Zac have split in devastating statement

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends’

MAFS UK allowed groom who was on bail for domestic violence offences to appear on the show

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 was ‘warned the man had been arrested’

The sad reason MAFS Australia’s Rachel is no longer on speaking terms with Steven

Ellissa Bain

They haven’t spoken since Easter

Confirmed: The truth about the future of MAFS UK after false claims the show has been ‘axed’

Hayley Soen

An external review was commissioned after misconduct claims

MAFS UK psychologist reveals what show’s welfare system is really like after assault claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s horrified that this ‘fell through the net’