MAFS UK allowed groom who was on bail for domestic violence offences to appear on the show

4 hours ago

MAFS UK allowed a groom to appear on the show despite being aware he had been arrested over domestic violence offences, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 had been “warned the man had been arrested” but made the decision to air his episodes on the show anyway. This comes after an external review into the show has been commissioned, following s*xual misconduct claims made by three brides.

The publication has claimed the man in question – who has not been named for legal reasons – had been arrested for allegedly attacking a former partner just five days before his MAFS episode was set to air.

Producers are said to have chosen not to pull the show, despite the victim’s family asking for it to be. A senior executive is said to have told them: “We are not judge and jury.”

The man later faced no further action in the investigation. As per The Sun, a police spokesman confirmed that after a review of evidence, the suspect was told that he would face no action.

A family friend said: “They tried to warn Channel 4 that the contestant had been arrested over domestic violence accusations and that they should axe the episode but they were ignored.

“It seemed like bosses were more worried about their ratings. Contestant welfare should take priority. There should have been a more rigorous safeguarding system. This show needs to be shut down.” The victim is said to have “felt sick” when she saw the man in adverts for the show.

In an email, that The Sun is claiming to have obtained, a channel representative said MAFS cast members are “subject to a rigorous, stringent vetting process” and the man’s DBS check had come back clear. They said they were taking the concerns seriously and go to “considerable lengths” to ensure contestants’ suitability and welfare.

Earlier this week, s*xual misconduct claims regarding the show were made clear. Three former cast members have claimed they were assaulted while filming for the MAFS experiment took place.

The women involved shared detailed accounts of their allegations, including two brides who claimed they were r*ped by their on-screen husbands during the experiment. A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight aired on Monday (18th) and told their stories.

Following this, Channel 4 announced a review into participant welfare with results expected in the coming months. “We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors,” a statement from the show said.

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