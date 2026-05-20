The Tab

MAFS UK allowed groom who was on bail for domestic violence offences to appear on the show

Channel 4 was ‘warned the man had been arrested’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

MAFS UK allowed a groom to appear on the show despite being aware he had been arrested over domestic violence offences, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 had been “warned the man had been arrested” but made the decision to air his episodes on the show anyway. This comes after an external review into the show has been commissioned, following s*xual misconduct claims made by three brides.

The publication has claimed the man in question – who has not been named for legal reasons – had been arrested for allegedly attacking a former partner just five days before his MAFS episode was set to air.

Producers are said to have chosen not to pull the show, despite the victim’s family asking for it to be. A senior executive is said to have told them: “We are not judge and jury.”

The man later faced no further action in the investigation. As per The Sun, a police spokesman confirmed that after a review of evidence, the suspect was told that he would face no action.

MAFS UK

via E4

A family friend said: “They tried to warn Channel 4 that the contestant had been arrested over domestic violence accusations and that they should axe the episode but they were ignored.

“It seemed like bosses were more worried about their ratings. Contestant welfare should take priority. There should have been a more rigorous safeguarding system. This show needs to be shut down.” The victim is said to have “felt sick” when she saw the man in adverts for the show.

In an email, that The Sun is claiming to have obtained, a channel representative said MAFS cast members are “subject to a rigorous, stringent vetting process” and the man’s DBS check had come back clear. They said they were taking the concerns seriously and go to “considerable lengths” to ensure contestants’ suitability and welfare.

Earlier this week, s*xual misconduct claims regarding the show were made clear. Three former cast members have claimed they were assaulted while filming for the MAFS experiment took place.

The women involved shared detailed accounts of their allegations, including two brides who claimed they were r*ped by their on-screen husbands during the experiment. A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight aired on Monday (18th) and told their stories.

Following this, Channel 4 announced a review into participant welfare with results expected in the coming months. “We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors,” a statement from the show said.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Confirmed: The truth about the future of MAFS UK after false claims the show has been ‘axed’

A rundown of Bradley Skelly’s controversial time on MAFS UK, as ex Shona speaks out

‘It’s about time’: Former MAFS cast members are speaking out as the show is investigated

Latest

Lorna Hajdini counter-sues after JPMorgan s*x slave allegations and makes shocking new claims

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The company has also shared a new statement

Almost 80 UK universities to sign up to safeguarding scheme built by mum after her daughter died at uni

Ellamaria Viscomi

Emily Drouet died by suicide after an abusive relationship whilst at University of Aberdeen

People are just realising they had no idea what that white bit on nails is actually for

Ellissa Bain

You need a science lesson

VOTE NOW: Cambridge’s top 80 BNOCs have been revealed

Alexander Newman

Who do you know out of these BNOCs?

Government calls for ‘consequences’ as bombshell MAFS UK assault claims trigger investigations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They ask for ‘full co-operation’ from those involved

Oh no! Love Island’s Millie announces she and Zac have split in devastating statement

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends’

MAFS UK allowed groom who was on bail for domestic violence offences to appear on the show

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 was ‘warned the man had been arrested’

The sad reason MAFS Australia’s Rachel is no longer on speaking terms with Steven

Ellissa Bain

They haven’t spoken since Easter

Confirmed: The truth about the future of MAFS UK after false claims the show has been ‘axed’

Hayley Soen

An external review was commissioned after misconduct claims

MAFS UK psychologist reveals what show’s welfare system is really like after assault claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s horrified that this ‘fell through the net’

Zara McDermott and Joey Essex

Zara McDermott is fuming about ‘completely innocent’ photos of her ‘cheating’ with Joey Essex

Hayley Soen

She and Joey are ‘just friends’

Over half of students aren’t attending lectures: Why Glasgow students are missing class

Alice McCloskey

Does the sparsity of a lecture hall point to an overall laziness in today’s students?

In full: Mackenzie Shirilla’s mum’s victim impact statement which was cut down in The Crash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We were missing a lot of context

‘I didn’t pick sides’: Rosie Graham breaks silence after The Crash doc with lengthy statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had no control’

The ultimate guide to beach days for Exeter students

Lara van Soest

Planning a trip to the beach? Don’t go without reading this!

Chris Watts makes gruesome admission of his crimes in detailed letters written from prison

Hayley Soen

He confessed to exactly what he did, and why

Cardiff University student, who was racially abused, offered £150 after waiting a year

Mischa Denney-Richards

The university declined to share what punishment the two accused students received

The 5 types of Durham student during exams

May Thomson

Here are the top five Durham archetypes during exam season (read this to procrastinate revision x)

Twitter just introduced two new rules for normal unverified accounts and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

The future is bleak if you don’t pay for a blue tick

Anna Paul deletes shady TikTok as rumours around filming OnlyFans with brother intensify

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

An alleged video of the incident is going viral