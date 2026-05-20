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The sad reason MAFS Australia’s Rachel is no longer on speaking terms with Steven

They haven’t spoken since Easter

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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When they left MAFS Australia, Rachel and Steven were great friends despite their journey ending very badly, but things have suddenly changed. She has revealed they’re no longer on speaking terms in a new podcast, and this is why.

At the MAFS wrap party after the show finishing airing in Australia, Steven said they are “good friends”. “We’re cordial. Everything is good. We still talk almost every day and we’re working with each other to get through this and get to the end and watching is back has been an experience,” he said.

However, speaking on The Ella Era podcast, Rachel revealed they now haven’t spoken since the final commitment ceremony aired in early April, around Easter. She said they’re having a bit of distance right now because she needs time to “heal” after the way he treated her in the experiment.

Rachel felt like Steven never took any accountability when he messed up, and that’s had a lasting effect. I feel so sad for her. She never deserved that! But proving once again what a genuine and loving person she is, Rachel said she still cares for Steven and hopes he’s doing well during their space from each other.

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“I just hope that he’s well and he’s actually looking after himself. And I hope that his healing journey is more than just going to the gym. I hope that he looks at more than that. What actually lights him up. What’s actually going to make his heart beat for himself and fill his cup every day, because it can’t just be about looks and the way that you look. Because he’s so much more than that,” she said.

Rachel said she’s “perpetually single” right now and has “good days and bad days” after MAFS Australia. “I’m back to life, and my life is the perpetually single girl. My friends all have partners and even the one or two friends that are single, are always dating and always have someone that they’re catching up with. I don’t.”

She’s back in her normal routine, and the MAFS bride said that can feel lonely after living with Steven for three months in a studio apartment, but she’s just focusing on “healing” right now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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