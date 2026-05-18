What Scott and Gia are doing now, six months after their MAFS marriage ended in tatters

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MAFS Australia 2026 just finished airing in the UK, but it has actually been six months since the series was filmed. So, here’s a look at what Scott and Gia are doing now, after their marriage broke down on the show.

Gia is one of the most-followed people after MAFS, and she has a new boyfriend

Gia gained a hefty amount of followers from MAFS and is enjoying her new life as an influencer after reportedly getting sacked from her job as a disability support officer due to backlash from the show. She has 154k followers and has been lapping up the freebies and brand deals, with lots of beauty appointments, photoshoots and this year’s first huge fashion deal as the face of Ms Collins’ Winter Showcase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

She also has a new boyfriend, Alan Wallace, who she’s been with for months now. He’s a tradie who was on the reality show Love Triangle, and they’ve already moved in together and are renovating a house in Melbourne. “Life lately has consisted of podcasts, renovations and mum life. And I’m not mad about it! Cannot wait until the kitchen is done get ready for cooking content,” Gia said on Insta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

As for Scott, he’s happily dating too and focusing on his new business

Scott is only just behind Gia with 149k followers on Instagram, and he’s been living a pretty glam life since leaving the experiment. It’s all trips to Dubai, luxury cars, and fancy dinners for him, as well as a few wholesome things mixed in, like spending time with his young nieces and nephews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott McCristal (@scott_mccristal)

The MAFS groom just hard-launched his new girlfriend, influencer and aesthetics practitioner Brienna Stockdale, and they seem super happy together. Other than that, he’s focusing on his loan company, A Lend Finance, and also launching something new, which he’s keeping under wraps for now, called McCristal Life. He’s already launched an Instagram for the new business venture and says it’s going to be “something the world has never seen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott McCristal (@scott_mccristal)

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Featured image credit: Instagram