Ouch! The seven MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who already have new partners

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The experiment is barely even over, and already we know that a whole bunch of cast members from MAFS Australia 2026 have moved on with new partners. They didn’t even let the dust settle.

The success rate this year was bleak, with just Stella and Filip finding love. So that’s meant it’s back to the drawing board for the rest, and they’ve let loose in the world of dating. It would seem a lot of them have already been quite successful, without the experts!

Here’s a rundown of all the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who already have new partners after the show has ended.

Gia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Despite the experiment still airing, Gia went public with a new man. She dropped a bunch of TikToks saying she’d asked the MAFS experts for a tradie, they hadn’t given her one, so she’d gone and found one herself.

Her man is called Alan Wallace, and he’s from Melbourne. Gia actually met him while she was filming MAFS Australia. He’s an ex-semi-professional Australian Football League player, who now works as an electrician. He’s also been on reality TV before, appearing on the Australian dating series Love Triangle, which is from the same people behind MAFS.

Gia and Alan have already moved in together, and he’s like a second dad to her daughter, taking her to school and often spending time alone together. She first announced the relationship on social media at the start of April, and hasn’t stopped posting about him since. They even have each other’s names in their Instagram bios.

Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott McCristal (@scott_mccristal)

Not to worry though, Gia’s ex Scott is also happily loved up with someone new. Scott just revealed he’s dating fitness influencer and aesthetics practitioner, Brienna Stockdale. She’s from the Gold Coast.

The MAFS groom first teased the new relationship during a radio interview with Star 104.5’s Gina & Matty in April. “I’m sort of seeing someone. Someone I already knew before… we were friends and it’s turned into something,” he said.

Alissa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Ryles (@nathan_ryles)

After David ditched her at final vows, Alissa didn’t wait too long to move on. She’s now dating reality TV star, Nathan Ryles. Alissa also hard launched her new man while the show was still airing in the UK.

Alissa spoke about her new relationship with Australian Ninja Warrior star Nathan during the MAFS Australia reunion spinoff. “I am so in love. Never felt like this before in any previous relationship,” she said. Brutally, David was sat right next to her.

Bec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus K Rich (@mkrich_)

Bec had her heart well and truly broken by Danny, but now she’s dating a fit male escort. She’s with British reality TV star and male escort, Marcus Rich. According to Daily Mail Australia, the couple met while both attending Daily Mail’s MAFS reunion party in Sydney, on April 12th.

Marcus is a former solider, who was nearly killed in an attack, before he relocated to Bondi. He’s been in Flex: The Series, which is a “micro-reality” series, posted online, following eight young “strivers” in Bondi navigating fitness culture, entrepreneurship, and relationships.

He’s also a male escort, widely reported to be one of the most successful in Australia, raking in thousands per week. It’s been reported he charges $1,000 an hour, and can earn up to $42,000 in a single month.

Stephanie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Marshall | Real Estate Agent Brisbane’s Bayside (@sellit_withsteph)

Stephanie has been dating her new partner, a man called Aaron, since October 2025. “Since I’ve come out of the show, I have been dating a little bit more,” Stephanie revealed in an interview. “And funnily enough, people I thought I would never date.”

She then went on to share more about Aaron, and how they met. “I actually sold him a property when I was on the show, but obviously didn’t meet him for quite some time until we did the pre-settlement inspection at the end of October, and I met him then,” she explained. She then went on to call him “worlds apart” from Tyson.

Stephanie added: “[My new partner is] very intellectual, very emotionally intelligent. He’s well established in what he does. He’s just such an incredible man. He has respect for other people, which is always nice, and they are worlds apart. Tyson is a man-child.”

Brook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

Brook has had a complete whirlwind since the experiment. She’s back with her ex-boyfriend from before the show, and they’re engaged and expecting a baby. Within weeks of things with MAFS groom Chris not working out, Brook was back with her ex boyfriend, Harry. Two weeks, to be exact. She left the show in August, and within days was with her ex.

In November, the former bride had a dream she was pregnant. So thought she’d take a test. Shockingly enough, it was positive. Harry then proposed to Brook on Christmas Day. Whilst holidaying in Colorado, he popped the question.

Julia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Millar (@sashamillarmusic)

Julia and Grayson quit quite early on. Now, she’s dating a woman. She hard-launched her relationship with singer-songwriter Sasha Millar just after she’d left the show. “When you meet someone who is fluent in word salad,” Julia captioned the video.

When she appeared on After the Dinner Party, Julia added: “Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman – and apparently I’m not a good singer. But I realised I didn’t really want her to be my singing teacher, and we’ve been seeing each other since then.”

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