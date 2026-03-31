Right, Brook has got engaged to her ex and is pregnant with his baby since quitting MAFS

You might need to sit down for everything that’s gone down

1 hour ago

Oh did you think MAFS was dramatic on the show? Just wait until you find out what’s go on with the cast since. For a start, Brook Crompton is back with her ex, engaged and expecting a child. Yeah, there’s that.

When things didn’t work out with Chris, Brook didn’t wait around. It’s been reported she was with her current (and ex) partner around April time last year, just three months before filming for MAFS Australia 2026 began. They then split and Brook went on the show. Within weeks of her quitting, they were back together.

Now they’ve had quite the life switch up. With a baby on the way, a proposal, and glossy magazine interviews to tell the world all about it.

Brook was back with her ex within weeks of MAFS, and got pregnant in November

Within weeks of things with Chris not working out, Brook was back with her ex boyfriend, Harry. Two weeks, to be exact. She left the show in August, and within days was with her ex.

“Yeah, I came crawling back,” Harry told Women’s Day. “I missed her a little too much.” Brook went on to explain why they thought it would work this time around, when it hadn’t before. She said: “He had to put in the hard yards, because he broke up with me.

“But no, really we were both like, ‘OK, if it didn’t work back then, what are we going to do to make it work now?’ But Harry invited me away to the Maldives a couple of weeks later for a surfing trip with his family friends and that just cemented things for me. We just had the most beautiful time. We were better than we had ever been.”

In November, the former bride had a dream she was pregnant. So thought she’d take a test. Shockingly enough, it was positive. Brook has made this no secret, sharing scan pictures on Instagram. In one post, she revealed she and Harry are expecting a little boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

“Baby boy on the way, and a forever with you,” she said. “To our little boy, you’ve already filled our world with so much hope and love. The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love, and the person I want to be. I’ve dreamed of being a mother for as long as I can remember, and sharing this journey with the person I love most makes it even more special.

“Harry, you are my rock, my safe place, and my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true and for showing me what family truly feels like. I can’t wait to watch you become the father I know you’ll be, kind, strong, and full of love.

“Baby boy, we are waiting for you with full hearts. You’ve already changed our world in the most incredible way. We can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and begin this next chapter of our lives together.”

Brook’s ex proposed on Christmas Day

Harry then proposed to Brook on Christmas Day. Whilst holidaying in Colorado, he popped the question. Brook wasn’t expecting it, but she accepted the proposal immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

She’s been doing gushy interviews all about their new life after MAFS

She has well and truly kissed the MAFS experiment behind, as Brook has been doing a bunch of loved-up interviews sharing her news.

“It honestly feels like everything has fallen into place,” Brook told Woman’s Day. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted – to be with a partner who supports me and loves me for me.”

She added: “We don’t have time for drama, we have bigger fish to fry. We’ve got a whole life ahead of us now. We’re engaged, we’ve got a bubba on the way. We’ve got everything we’ve always wanted!”

I need some time to come to terms with this.

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