Here’s what each Lancaster University college’s extrav theme should really be

8 hours ago

With end of year extravs being reintroduced by a number of colleges at the end of this academic year for the first time since 2023 (the most exciting news ever by the way, please give us more), we’ve decided to have a stab at what we think the perfect extrav theme for each college would be.

Hopefully this will give the remaining colleges the spark of inspo they need to put on an event…

Fylde – A Primary School Sports Day

Who doesn’t love an egg and spoon race? Not only is this fun and competitive but so much more original than a party. Get that nostalgia in, especially for third years who are already heartbroken to be leaving university and out into the world of employment (or into their panic masters).

Even go completely wild and later in the evening and have a three legged race, which eerily parallels that group project where it feels like your team mates have never once walked (or studied) normally in their life.

Not only would this be great fun but matches the sporty reputation of Fylde but is still fun, exciting and inclusive, even to those of us who came last every single year in primary school.

Pendle – A Quidditch Game

As the college with the witch, a Quidditch themed Extrav feels almost a necessity. After a party, split into teams for a fun game of Quidditch (no its a real sport, I promise).

After all, university is about learning something new, even if not quite in the way you’d expect. Known as Quadball in real life, and sadly far less magical than Harry Potter style Quidditch, this game is both unserious and exciting. Making it an excellent way to add some excitement to a normal party and stay in the classic Pendle vibe.

Graduate – A Masked Regency-Style Ball

For a very Bridgerton-esque vibe, and because of course graduate college deserves a very refined and fancy evening.

For a very chilled and classical evening, sipping from champagne flutes. Classical music accompanied by tuxedos and floor length ball gowns, Graduate College deserves a classy evening.

Furness – Summer Fair

A ferris wheel, lots of bright lights and a hook a duck. A classic summer fair, dressing up required. For Furness, a college which almost blends into the background, this classic celebration fits perfectly.

A range of activities presents the opportunity for nostalgia, bringing back childhood memories with unique experiences, and how else can you win a huge teddy bear you don’t need?

Grizedale and County – Rave

I know I know, a rave isn’t particularly exciting or original. But for Grizedale and County, this party extravaganza feels almost a necessity. A late night rave in a campus ‘club’ with loads of fun cocktails, shots and VKs for everyone. Plus isn’t this the college collab we’ve all be waiting for?!

As extravs also occur at the end of exams, this large scale party ties in with a celebration of the end of the year (or of course a commiseration if you’re graduating).

Cartmel – Books and Board Games

A chilled evening in Barkers, accompanied by hot chocolate, books and board games. Pyjamas encouraged. Cartmel College is a very chilled, sociable and nerdy college, encouraging the much more relaxed celebration and Extrav.

Of course, ending at 7pm to allow all to be in bed nice and early. It might be the end of exams but let’s not go too wild! And naturally Cartmellians are used to being up so early due to the long commute to main campus. This is of course even more perfect because it takes advantage of the fact that Barkers remains one of the only college bars still actually open.

Lonsdale – Pub Golf

For the college which historically had a traditional pub, this feels almost mean but fits the vibe of Lonsdale quite well. Giving freshers week nostalgia, this gives graduating students an excuse for a campus or city wide tour.

For a more inclusive feel, an alcoholic drink and non alcoholic drink can be named for each pub, as even downing a Diet Coke can be challenging. A trip to Sugar afterwards (honestly tradition for extravs at this point) can help end the year in style.

Bowland – Dress Up party

A dress up party. Come wearing your most ridiculous outfits, have a dance. Central to their slogan: ‘Bowland til I die’, an all-night party is key. So get those costumes on. We think an archer costume competition should be included for obvious reasons…

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