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Here are seven wild things we want on the new Lancaster Uni Management School café menu

Free VKs for everyone with a 5pm lecture in the Management School

Zoe Lavender | Guides
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Not only has the Management School gained an interior upgrade, it has also gained a new Lancaster University landmark.

A new café named FUEL is opening at Management School’s main entrance. FUEL soft launched on May 6th but is holding an official grand opening on Monday 11th May.

The café will restore the wastelands of South Campus and confirms that Management School is the University’s favourite child.

Whilst the new café’s FUEL Instagram has left us in suspense about details, we decided to come up with our own wild menu for this new café. So here are seven crazy things we hope will be on FUEL’s new menu:

1. Green, green matcha

It is evident that matcha is the new marmite… you either love it or it tastes like grass. For those who consider matcha as their most beloved green drink, we are hoping the new café will have an endless supply.

It would  include unlimited options to accompany the matcha flavour such as blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, lavender, mint, raspberry, pistachio and the list goes on…

These are great drinks for a soft spring morning or if you are feeling an aesthetic lock in at the Management School.

2. Pro-tea-n

For all the gym bros and girlies, protein drinks are a must! However, protein filled drinks are clearly absent from many cafes with only Starbucks starting to introduce protein into the cold foam.

Although, we are praying that the new café will invent protein themed drinks. We imagine protein being integrated in milkshakes, smoothies, coffees and even teas. We aren’t sure how possible this would be, but it doesn’t hurt to dream.

3. Free VKs for everyone with a 5pm lecture in the Management School

Imagine this… it’s a Friday evening. You have a late lecture in the Management School. You walk out and go to the new café and it’s just a sea of VKs. All organised in rainbow order.

This would make nights out or even flat pres easier to organise as drinks are easily available. Although, Wednesday nights out will definitely be more tempting so beware as we approach the depths of exam season.

4. Roses are red

As recently proven by Lancaster, roses are officially red. It is only respectable for the new café to honour our five consecutive wins by selling only red themes drinks.

This could include fun, sweet mocktails or cocktails such as strawberry daiquiris, cranberry margs or classic bloody marys.

Or if having cranberry juice  or even tomato juice to drink, there are endless opportunities of red. An added bonus would also be red themed foods like sweet red velvet cake or healthy apples.

5. Brain Freeze

When those hot summer days finally arrive at Lancaster, this wild café menu will be ready. Introducing slushies as a new item will become a vital medicine in the warm, sunny weather.

These drinks and would also go great for flat film nights or attending local cinema events at Take 2 Cinema on campus.

6. A spot of tea

For those who are missing a fancy afternoon, an afternoon tea experience would be incredible as a unique spot on campus. It would feature fancy, detailed tea set are also essentially for aesthetics and a three tier stand full of cakes or mini sandwiches

This would be a perfect campus spot if grandparents are visiting the campus or if you are wanting to dress up super fancy.

It doesn’t matter how you say scones, everyone would be welcome to enjoy some tea. As long as you remember to put your pinkie up…

7. Savoury tooth

Now to top everything off you’ve heard of a sweet treat but have you heard of a savoury snack!

A buffet full of crisps, chicken sticks, breadsticks, nuts, nachos, cheese and crackers would be an absolute dream.

These would be perfect for picky bits in a revision session with friends, pres snacks or even a picnic. It will also go down nicely with all of these fun drinks.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Zoe Lavender | Guides
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