Lancaster University wins Roses 2026, beating York for the fifth consecutive year

The 60th anniversary of the tournament confirmed that roses are still red

7 hours ago

Lancaster University has won Roses 2026 on home soil, beating their rivals from the University of York for the fifth time in a row.

The tournament celebrated its 60th anniversary this year and is estimated to have welcomed 30,000 spectators across the three days.

Lancaster achieved an unprecedented four consecutive wins in 2025, and the win this year continues their lead. The University of York have not been crowned Roses champions since 2019, the final year of the tournament before it took a two year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Lancaster steamed ahead with an incredible lead in the pre-tournament fixtures, heading into the weekend with a 35 point advantage over York. The white roses only won 3 of the 16 pre-tournament events, with them clinching a victory in the Men’s 1st Cricket by 1 point in a tense 218-219 match.

Friday seemed a bit more risky for Lancaster keeping their lead, in spite of Women’s Futsal taking a huge 12-2 win at the start of the day. York caught up significantly in the rest of Friday’s fixtures, finishing the day on 77.5-49.5 after 56 fixtures played.

Lancaster didn’t show signs of stopping, though, with Saturday seeing them speed ahead of York to claim a victory by the late evening. The Men’s 1st Football brought a crowd of thousands for a 4-2 victory, with the first goal being scored by Lancaster within the first minute of play. A win was announced at the Men’s 1st Basketball on Saturday night.

There are still 35 events on Sunday left to play for, ending with the Men’s 1st Rugby Union on Roses Pitch 1 at 4pm. Celebrations will follow when Lancaster are awarded the Roses trophy on the Main Stage after all events have concluded.

A huge congratulations to everyone who participated in a Roses event and, of course, to all of the spectators who make Roses the incredible event that it is! Roll on another win in 2027!

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

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