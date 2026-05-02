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Roses never looked so red! Here’s your Saturday Roses recap

Lancaster has 187.5 points to York’s 107.5

Amy Laird | News
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Roses are officially red… and we’re only on day two of the tournament! Here’s your Saturday Roses recap.

Today Lancaster achieved their fifth consecutive win at Roses (a feat yet to be achieved by either York or Lancaster in the 60 years that the tournament has run).

Following Friday’s events, Lancaster was already in the lead with 77.5 points to York’s 49.5 (hardly a surprise). This evening we managed to secure the win for the overall weekend. Let’s take a deep dive into just how Roses Saturday played out.

Lancaster kicked off the second day of events this morning, winning Badminton (in Open Firsts and Seconds, Women’s Firsts and Women’s Seconds) and Squash (Women’s Firsts). Not too shabby for Europe’s biggest Intervarsity tournament!

However, the winning didn’t stop there for Lancaster. Here are some more notable scores that thrust us into the lead today:

  • Bouldering (Women’s Team) literally climbed the leaderboard and beat York with an astounding 141 points to their 136.
  • Cycling (Circuit Race) won with 17 points to York’s 10.
  • Darts (Open Seconds) aimed for the win and hit the bullseye, thrashing York’s 2 points with seven of their own.
  • Swimming (Open Firsts) dove straight towards the finish line, beating York 54:36.
  • Netball (Women’s Firsts) made the shot for victory and scored, bagging another four points overall for Lancaster.
  • Football (Men’s Firsts) dominated the game, securing a 4-2 win for Lancaster.

There were certainly enough supporters in the crowd sporting the Lancaster red as Rugby Union (Men’s Seconds) secured us yet another victory.

However, we are yet to spot any Lord Farquaad costumes (remember, if we spot a Farquaad in the crowd, we will be featuring them on the Lancaster Tab Instagram). Will we see him tomorrow on the final day of Roses 2026?

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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