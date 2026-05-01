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A guide on how to live your best Exeter summer life

Because term three goes way too quickly

Nicola Jennison | Guides, News
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Happy May 1st! You know what this means… Easter is officially over and term three has arrived!

Across my three years at Exeter, third term has always been my absolute favourite. What more could you want other than no more exams or assignments (sorry to those who do have them x) and fun activities in tanning weather.

Now, I am aware that the weather forecast predicts the next couple of weeks to be rainy and cold, but by writing this article I hope to quietly manifest that the weather takes a turn.

So, ignoring the weather forecast and living as if it is 23+ degrees, here’s your guide on how to live your best life in Exeter this summer term!

Make a term three bucket list

Unlike the other two terms, term three is heartbreakingly short with students usually only staying for a month or so. This limited time frame requires some organisation. On one hand, Exeter students want to live spontaneously; on the other, making a bucket list holds you accountable and helps you actually remember the plans you want to do. So, get your coloured pens out and get writing!

Explore different areas around Exeter

Especially if you’re a third year student, such as myself, Exeter becomes a place you know and love, but emphasis on the know. It can get to a point where you feel as if you’ve explored most things. Other areas, such as Exmouth, Dartmoor, Dawlish, Torquay, and Salcombe, to name a few, are near enough for day-trips and are great fun to explore.

Not everything needs to be spenny

In third term, people go out a lot more than in term one or two (or at least I do). With this may come worries surrounding increased spending habits. However, not everything fun has to cost money. The warmer weather makes it so much nicer to hang out in green spaces and sit by the Quay or the beach (or just any pool of water).

Instead of going to a restaurant or bar, make some delicious food and drinks at home with your friends. Instead of spending money on pottery painting, get some cheap art supplies and get creative. Instead of going to the cinema, have a movie night. There are endless daytime, and evening, activities you can come up with!

Get that digi cam out

This is so “Exetah” so I apologise, but I wholeheartedly support the rise of digital/polaroid cameras. Not only do the photos turn out super cute, but they are the perfect way to capture moments while still living in the present, without seeing a notification and then proceeding to scroll on your phone.

Stop doomscrolling

This links to my previous point, but the only way you’re going to enjoy the present moment is to stop doomscrolling (talking to myself, too). Just think, this is the time to do things you won’t be able to do once you’re working. Will you remember scrolling on your phone, or actually having experiences and living life?

Do what makes YOU happy

Everyone’s version of a great summer term at university looks different. Some people may want to go out partying every evening, whereas others may want to spend it in watching a movie with their friends. Ultimately, to live your best Exeter summer life, do what makes you happy. Protect your peace and don’t people please!

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Nicola Jennison | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
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