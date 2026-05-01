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Harrowing details of Celeste Rivas’ last day ‘revealed’, as huge row ‘changed everything’

Investigators provided details of ‘lengthy argument’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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In newly released court documents, prosecutors claim to have figured out the timeline of Celeste Rivas’ “last day”, including new details of a fight that they claim led to her death.

14-year-old Celeste Rivas went missing early last year. According to prosecutors, the child had allegedly been in a relationship with 20-year-old musician D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. He was arrested last month and immediately denied these allegations, pleading “not guilty” in court.

Investigators claim to have 40 terabytes of evidence against David, and have been releasing previously protected court documents in preparation for the musician’s preliminary hearing. He’s expected to be in court again on 12th May. Aside from details of text messages the pair allegedly sent to each other and the method they claim Davis used to dispose of Celeste’s body, the court documents, accessed by NBC, detail her “last day”.

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On 22nd April, D4vd and Celeste allegedly argued. The court documents claim that their relationship had officially ended in November the previous year, but they had continued a “sexual relationship”.

However, on that day, the pair “engaged in a lengthy argument described in detail in their text messages”, over other girls that David was allegedly seeing. These texts apparently show that Celeste believed they had a future together, and that the defendant’s seeing other girls was a deep betrayal of her.

Investigators claim that things escalated when Celeste threatened to expose the artist’s relationship with her, which David felt would ruin his career. David then allegedly ordered a ride share to her home, which arrived at his Hollywood home at 10:10 pm that night. The drive takes around one and a half hours.

When Celeste arrived at David’s house, court documents claim he attacked her “very soon after her arrival.” The autopsy revealed that Celeste suffered multiple injuries to the chest and abdomen. Her arms and legs were allegedly removed from her body using a chainsaw, amongst other tools the musician had ordered.

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Featured image via GoFundMe/X
More on: D4vd News US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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