New horrific details allege the ways D4vd disposed of 14-year-old Celeste’s body

He purchased an array of items under a different name

4 hours ago

There’s been an update in the D4vd and Celeste Rivas case, because the prosecution and defence have submitted evidence for the ongoing court proceedings.

After preliminary hearings last week, D4vd appeared in court on Wednesday as lawyers argued about the public release of the filings, the BBC reported. During the hearing, prosecutors claimed that D4vd and Celeste met when she was 11. They claim the abuse started later when she was 13, and he was 18.

The lawyers also alleged the steps D4vd took to cover his tracks before her body was dumped in an abandoned Tesla last year.

The update revealed the items D4vd purchased

In the court filing yesterday, prosecutors claimed that D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, stabbed the teen multiple times at his home.

In the days after, D4vd is said to have purchased an array of items under a fake name. These included two chainsaws, an inflatable blue pool, a body bag, a shovel, and a “burn cage” where he sought to destroy evidence. Filings allege that he dismembered her body in the garage of his home using said equipment.

Other details were revealed, but some are sealed

Also at the hearing, prosecutors claimed that D4vd amputated two of Celeste Rivas’ fingers to “distance himself from the victim.”

The first finger had a “shhh” tattoo, which D4vd also has, and the second finger had his name tattooed.

Though many details were revealed in the filing, the judge chose to keep more behind closed doors after a plea from D4vd’s lawyer.

“We do have a very real concern about the amount and white-hot focus and attention on this case for the last seven months and specifically in the last two weeks,” his lawyer, Blair Berk, told the judge.

D4vd and his legal team have maintained his innocence, stating the “evidence will show that David did not kill Celeste.”

Another hearing in the case is due to take place in June.

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Featured image credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock and TED SOQUI/EPA/Shutterstock