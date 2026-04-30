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‘It’s just a mistake’: 2025 MAFS Aus groom pleads guilty after threatening to kill his nephew

‘He just pushed me to my limits’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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A MAFS Australia groom from the 2025 season has pleaded guilty to intimidation after threatening to kill his own nephew.

Tony Mojanovski, 54, who was married to Morena Farina in MAFS Australia 2025, was arrested and taken to Illawarra Police Station last year.

It came after a phone conversation with his nephew, who he owns a fishing charter business with. In November 2025, Tony phoned his nephew to discuss the business, but the conversation “quickly turned volatile” when the man told Tony he couldn’t work that day.

The nephew recorded the conversation when Tony threatened physical violence, with the audio capturing the moment he said: “I’m gonna kill you, ya c**t.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

MAFS Australia’s Tony Mojanovski pleaded guilty this week

After being arrested last year, Tony Mojanovski maintained his innocence until the police played him the audio recording.

He retracted his statement, adding: “There you go, that’s what I said.”

Appearing at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, Mojanovski pleaded guilty to intimidation. He was able to dodge a conviction, instead placed on a conditional release where he’ll have to be on his best behaviour for the next year.

“It’s just a mistake I made. I’m not an aggressive person, I’ve never been in a fight,” he told the judge. “He just pushed me to my limits.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

Also in court, Tony said that his 2025 heart attack was a result of his nephew being a “very intense” person, according to the South Coast Register.

At the time, Tony also blamed the heart attack on “smoking, the cigarettes, the stress, being on the boat, partying – just too many things. It caught up with me, mate.”

Tony and his nephew no longer work together after selling the business. They have no contact.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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