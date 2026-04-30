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emily blunt in the devil wears prada and her tone deaf careers advice

Emily Blunt rinsed for her ‘tone-deaf’ careers advice on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour

‘I don’t think I’ll be happy if I can’t pay rent’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Emily Blunt is being called out for giving “tone-deaf” careers advice 0n the press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Betches asked Emily Blunt: “Do you have any tips for girls who are hating their jobs right now?”

She responded, “Quit!” Then added: “Look, I think, just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy.”

The sentiment of following your dreams and whatnot is all well and good. But some people have pointed out that not everyone can afford to simply quit a job they don’t like, and work in a role where they’re “earning no money”.

Some of us need these things called “jobs” to pay our bills, Emily! We don’t all have the option to live off royalties from The Office x

One Reddit user wrote:  “Great advice, just don’t eat and live in a cardboard box!

“Thanks Emily, I will dip into my millions like you do and just be happy,” another commented.

“I’ve had a sh*tty job that paid a lot,” a Redditor responded, “and a great job that was in the field I adored, and barely being able to afford rent/mortgage payments later on made me kinda start resenting the great job. Brilliant advice for people who already have money, bad advice for people who don’t.”

Another commented: “Spoken exactly like someone who went to private schools, started to act at 18, and dated an extremely wealthy and famous man in her early 20s.”

“Yeah, this is like the most tone-deaf advice I’ve ever heard,” A Redditor wrote, “Most people end up doing jobs they either actively dislike, or at the very least don’t give a sh*t about. Because we actually do need the money.”

To be fair, some people also argued that this question might be tricky for celebrities to answer tactfully. “I feel like its a lose-lose question to pose in an interview,” a Reddit user commented, “Who wants to hear a celebrity say take a job you hate even if the pay is good?”

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Featured image via Disney+.

More on: Celebrity Film The Devil Wears Prada
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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