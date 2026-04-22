Brutal real reason Sydney Sweeney’s scene was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 last minute

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For a brief moment, it looked like Sydney Sweeney would have a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Despite reportedly filming a full scene, she won’t be appearing in the final cut after all.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly, Sydney actually shot a short segment early on in the film. The scene would have introduced Emily Blunt’s character in more detail, showing her at work styling a celebrity client played by Sydney herself.

So what went wrong? Apparently, it wasn’t about performance or screen time politics. The decision came down to pacing. A source told Entertainment Weekly that “the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence”, and, in the end, it was scrapped entirely, not because it wasn’t good, but because it didn’t quite fit.

Sources say the team didn’t take the decision lightly either. Cutting the cameo was a reluctant call, especially given how game Sydney was to be involved in the first place.

It’s kind of brutal when you think about it: Filming a whole scene for one of the most hyped sequels in years, only for it to end up on the cutting room floor.

This all comes at a time when Sydney Sweeney has already been all over the timeline for very different reasons. The latest season of Euphoria has sparked backlash thanks to her character’s OnlyFans-style storyline, which sees Cassie creating adult content, including some pretty wild costumes and setups, which has divided people.

Still, the film is shaping up to be stacked regardless, with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt all returning. Plot-wise, the film is set to follow the fashion world years later, with Miranda Priestly navigating a seriously changed industry as print media continues to decline.

She ends up crossing paths again with Emily Charlton, who’s now a high-powered exec in luxury advertising, meaning the two are suddenly on very different sides of the same business. Expect office politics, power clashes, and a very glossy look at how fashion has evolved since the original film.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Sydney Sweeney and Disney for comment.

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