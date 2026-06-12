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The best Lancaster venues to watch England matches in the World Cup

Is football finally coming home?

Izzie Sanders | Guides
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Summer term is well and truly underway and the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun. If you’re wondering where to watch the England matches in Lancaster, there is plenty of choice.

Of course, you don’t want to miss watching the England team in their first game against Croatia next Wednesday 17th June at 9pm. We’ve been drawn in Group L alongside the 2022 semi-finalists, plus Ghana and Panama who we’ll face over the next couple of weeks.

There are loads of places in and around Lancaster showing the games, to no one’s surprise, since this might be our best shot yet at winning international football. After our last two Euros final heartbreaks and quarter-final knock out at the last World Cup, surely we’re long overdue bringing home some silverware.

To help narrow down your venue choices, we’ve rounded up some familiar places that Lancaster students can rely on to show the fixtures this summer.

So without further ado, here are the best Lancaster venues both on and off campus showing England games during this year’s World Cup.

Lancaster Town Hall

Lancaster Town Hall is hosting the largest World Cup fan zone in the city. The venue has already announced its screening of the England group games, alongside the semis and finals, but keep your eyes peeled for more fixtures.

Each screening is ticketed, for £6 you get entry plus one beer, can of wine or soft drink. Food will also be available.

Fans have been encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot near the huge screen.

Penny Bank

via Google Maps

Still want the big screen experience but don’t fancy booking? Head to Penny Bank to watch the England matches.

You can also save money with its two pinter, shots offers and discounts on Walkers crisps.

Squires

Some of the best food and drink options come from sports bar squires. From one hour before each England game, you’ll be able to buy £2.50 draught pints and £2.50 house spirits with a dash. Not to mention the complimentary food available at half time.

Squires are also running a World Cup sweepstake, with prizes for the top four teams with a total value of £380.

Molly O’Malleys

Another venue offering drinks deals is Molly O’Malleys. For the England game this Wednesday, they’re offering £4 pints, two pint Molly’s pitchers for £8 plus three for £12 and five for £16 on beer and cider bottles.

The Pub

via Google Maps

Head to The Pub to watch all of the England games in the beer garden on the big screen (weather permitting).

Hogarths

Hogarths is also showing the England matches and promise a great atmosphere. It recommends arriving early to secure good seats.

The Sir Richard Owen

Fancy a cheap drink? Head to Lancaster’s spoons to watch the England matches on their standard screens with the sound off and subtitles.

The Station

via Google Maps

Thinking of heading further afield? Why not visit The Station, Morecambe’s historic 1907 Midlands Railway station building.

Watch England games on their large screen setup with plenty of food and drinks.

Fylde Bar

The Mill has been announced as the home of the World Cup 2026 on Lancaster University campus.

It’ll be streaming fixtures throughout the competition. Head to Fylde for burgers, loaded fries, drinks and an electric student atmosphere.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Izzie Sanders | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
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