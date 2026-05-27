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Lancaster’s Scott McTominay to feature on Scottish £20 note ahead of 2026 World Cup

The midfielder was born and raised in Lancaster and will represent Scotland this summer

Erin Malik | News
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Lancaster born football superstar Scott McTominay is set to be featured on the Scottish £20 bank note to celebrate Scotland’s return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The overhead kick that McTominay scored in their 4-2 triumph over Denmark in November 2025 which secured Scotland’s place in the tournament is immortalised in 100 limited edition bank notes.

50 notes are available through collector auctions, a price draw, and pop-up shops in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Proceeds from the auction and prize draw will support Crisis Scotland, a national charity to benefit those facing homelessness.

via Lloyds Bank

McTominay grew up in Lancaster, attending St Wilfrid’s Primary School in Halton and Our Lady’s Catholic College. He joined Manchester United at the age of 5 and stayed committed to the club for two decades before joining Napoli in 2024.

He won the Italian Serie A league with Napoli in his first season and was named Serie A’s Most Valuable Player in 2024/25. He was also nominated for a Ballon d’Or in 2025 and finished 18th in the overall ranking. McTominay has made 69 appearances for the Scotland national team and has scored 14 goals.

via Lloyds Bank

Emma Noble, the chair of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, said: “Securing qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that’s rooted in Scottish identity.

“Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country’s story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist.

“Scott’s overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation’s greatest ever goals.

“It’s been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we’re grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland.”

Featured images via Lloyds Bank.

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Erin Malik | News
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