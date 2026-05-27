‘We’re puppets to them’: More cast members raise new welfare complaints with Love Is Blind

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In the last week, there has been renewed talk about the welfare of participants on reality TV, after it was announced Channel 4 has commissioned an external review of participant welfare on MAFS UK. This came after three brides on the show made s*xual misconduct claims against the grooms they were matched with. In light of this, cast members from Love Is Blind UK have raised welfare complaints.

The Love Is Blind franchise has had its share of backlash in the past. There have been lawsuits against the show and its production company, with cast members claiming they were subjected to “inhumane working conditions”.

Now, following the MAFS UK news, cast members from the UK version of Love Is Blind have been speaking out about their personal experiences on the show. MAFS UK is produced by CPL Productions, the company that also makes Love is Blind UK.

Catherine Richards and Jake Singleton-Hill who appeared on the first season of the show weren’t matched, but are together now. They’ve said they felt like “puppets” and that producers tried to get as much drama out of them as possible. They called the environment a “toxic” place to be.

Catherine said she watched the BBC Panorama episode about MAFS, and felt as though she needed to speak out about the Netflix show, too.

‘They say welfare, but it’s not welfare. They work for production’

According to Deadline, Catherine alleged welfare workers on Love is Blind divulged confidential details about her experience to the show’s producers. These details, she said, were later used to fuel potential storylines on the Netflix series – which she claimed was sometimes against her wishes.

“We’re puppets to them,” she told the publication. “They say [there is] welfare, but it’s not welfare. They work for production, and they need storylines.”

According to Netflix and CPL, cast members are told beforehand that welfare will liaise with production, and therapy sessions are available for cast members to speak about their experiences confidentially.

Catherine also claimed that when she confided with welfare about a heated argument she had with her on-screen partner Freddie, a bunch of cameras then showed up “within minutes” to where they were staying.

She said: “I remember standing on the canal at Camden … they would ask me questions, and I was like, ‘I refuse to talk because I know you’re trying to get a storyline out of me. I just went to the welfare team because I just wanted to talk, and now this is a storyline that will create hate when this comes out on TV’.”

Netflix and CPL said the cameras arrived only with Catherine’s permission.

‘It’s a really toxic environment’

Jake Singleton-Hill added: “My experience of welfare was that they make you feel like it’s a safe space, but they use it as ammunition. It’s a really toxic environment … they don’t have your best interests at heart, they just want to make the best dramatic show they can.”

Catherine also raised concerns about the aftercare of the show, and said while she was offered therapy, it felt as though the show was “ticking a checklist”. Both she and Jake sought private therapy after the show.

A CPL spokesperson said: “Our rigorous welfare and psychological care processes were clearly communicated to all contributors in advance and adhered to rigorously throughout the production. A strict distinction was maintained between production welfare, which escalates concerns when necessary, and fully confidential, independent psychological support.

“Comprehensive safeguarding was implemented at every stage, including pre-filming background and psychological checks, daily on-set welfare monitoring, consent-led filming, and ongoing access to support both during and after broadcast. This provision is standard industry practice, funded within the production budget, independently delivered, and consistently applied in line with established duty-of-care protocols.”

A Netflix spokesperson added: “The physical and psychological well-being of all contributors is paramount. We are confident that the most robust and comprehensive protocols are in place and that we act promptly and appropriately whenever concerns are raised.

“On any new or returning series, we constantly review and, where necessary, improve the procedures we have in place to ensure the utmost care is being taken of our contributors.

“Contributors receive regular, proactive check-ins from a dedicated welfare team and independent psychologists throughout the process, including after the show has aired.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.