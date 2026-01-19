The Tab

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

They were successful

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Over the years, there have been multiple lawsuits filed against Love Is Blind. What we hear most about is former cast members being unhappy with treatment and conditions, whilst they were taking part on the show. The lesser heard part of the lawsuits however, are that Love Is Blind crew members are also unhappy.

There is currently a class-action lawsuit, which has cast members and crew involved. The production company behind Love Is Blind has settled with more than 100 cast and crew members.

The lawsuit is against Kinetic Content, and was originally filed by cast member Jeremey Hartwell, in July 2022. In the claim, it was alleged cast members were subjected to “inhumane working conditions”. Hartwell claimed the cast were made to wait hours for food and water during their first 24 hours of filming, and were encouraged to drink alcohol on an empty stomach. He also complained about the pay set-up.

Love Is Blind

via Netflix

‘Workers were effectively paid as little as $7.14 per hour’

It’s not just the cast who have to film for long hours, the crew behind the cameras said they did too. It was claimed the cast and crew were required to work 20 hours a day, across all seven days of the week, for just $1,000 per week. This equated to just $7.14 per hour.

As per the lawsuit, the production company “failed and continue to fail to compensate all hours worked, including minimum wage and overtime hours, as a result of maintaining a practice of requiring [cast and crew] to work up to 20 hour days, seven days per week, while paying them a flat amount of $1,000.00 per filming week.

Most Read

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

“Resultantly, these workers were effectively paid as little as $7.14 per hour which is less than half of the applicable minimum wage rate of $15.00 per hour, less than one-third of the minimum overtime rate of $22.50 per hour, and less than one-fourth of the minimum double-time rate of $30.00 per hour pursuant to the applicable Los Angeles City and County minimum wage ordinances.”

Love Is Blind

via Netflix

According to USA Today, in December 2024, Netflix chose to settle for $1.4million to be divided amongst all parties. Kinetic Connect has denied allegations made in the lawsuit. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming,” it said.

Recently, cast member Stacy Snyder spoke out about her involvement in the lawsuit, and said she got $8,287 from her part in the claim. This figure would have been equally shared among successful cast and crew members, following the suit.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Alexa from Love Is Blind

Amid her messy ongoing divorce, Love Is Blind’s Alexa shares she’s had a boob job

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Latest

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

Hayley Soen

They were successful

Vile details Ruby Franke admitted to in court as Netflix doc reveals harrowing footage

Hebe Hancock

She believed her children were ‘evil and possessed’

A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

Claudia Cox

We could’ve had even more cottage content

Survivor of horrifying Spain train crash reveals the one decision that saved her life

Hebe Hancock

At least 39 people have died

Stranger Things viewers drag Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin for ‘gross’ SNL s*x jokes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Liz Burton

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

Isabella Zbucki

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Woah, Catherine’s ending in His & Hers is way more tragic in the book than the Netflix show

Claudia Cox

Anna’a 16th birthday happened very differently

What on earth is a Japanese cheesecake and why is everyone on TikTok making them?!

Ellissa Bain

It’s so dumb

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Kieran Galpin

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

Hayley Soen

They were successful

Vile details Ruby Franke admitted to in court as Netflix doc reveals harrowing footage

Hebe Hancock

She believed her children were ‘evil and possessed’

A *very* spicy scene from the Heated Rivalry book was cut from the show, and I’m grieving

Claudia Cox

We could’ve had even more cottage content