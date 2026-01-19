It’s not just the cast, here’s why numerous Love Is Blind crew members have also sued the show

2 hours ago

Over the years, there have been multiple lawsuits filed against Love Is Blind. What we hear most about is former cast members being unhappy with treatment and conditions, whilst they were taking part on the show. The lesser heard part of the lawsuits however, are that Love Is Blind crew members are also unhappy.

There is currently a class-action lawsuit, which has cast members and crew involved. The production company behind Love Is Blind has settled with more than 100 cast and crew members.

The lawsuit is against Kinetic Content, and was originally filed by cast member Jeremey Hartwell, in July 2022. In the claim, it was alleged cast members were subjected to “inhumane working conditions”. Hartwell claimed the cast were made to wait hours for food and water during their first 24 hours of filming, and were encouraged to drink alcohol on an empty stomach. He also complained about the pay set-up.

‘Workers were effectively paid as little as $7.14 per hour’

It’s not just the cast who have to film for long hours, the crew behind the cameras said they did too. It was claimed the cast and crew were required to work 20 hours a day, across all seven days of the week, for just $1,000 per week. This equated to just $7.14 per hour.

As per the lawsuit, the production company “failed and continue to fail to compensate all hours worked, including minimum wage and overtime hours, as a result of maintaining a practice of requiring [cast and crew] to work up to 20 hour days, seven days per week, while paying them a flat amount of $1,000.00 per filming week.

“Resultantly, these workers were effectively paid as little as $7.14 per hour which is less than half of the applicable minimum wage rate of $15.00 per hour, less than one-third of the minimum overtime rate of $22.50 per hour, and less than one-fourth of the minimum double-time rate of $30.00 per hour pursuant to the applicable Los Angeles City and County minimum wage ordinances.”

According to USA Today, in December 2024, Netflix chose to settle for $1.4million to be divided amongst all parties. Kinetic Connect has denied allegations made in the lawsuit. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming,” it said.

Recently, cast member Stacy Snyder spoke out about her involvement in the lawsuit, and said she got $8,287 from her part in the claim. This figure would have been equally shared among successful cast and crew members, following the suit.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.