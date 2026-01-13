Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

2 hours ago

We have another Love Is Blind couple baby! Yes, another set of cast members from the show have revealed they’ve welcomed their first child together.

After Love Is Blind UK season one we found out that Ollie was in a relationship with Love Is Blind season six star, AD. It was the crossover we never saw coming. Then, things all started to make more sense as it was revealed that after his time in the pods, Ollie had been cast in Perfect Match, and AD was also a cast member. They’re pretty much the only success story to have ever come from Perfect Match.

Last year they announced they were engaged, and that they were expecting a child together. It was a real whirlwind of love! Now, the couple are married, and have welcomed their baby. They’ve not posted too much about the news, but they previously revealed they were expecting a girl.

Sharing some pictures from her pregnancy, AD said she’ll be heading back to social media soon, but right now has been embracing it all. “I hope everyone had a happy and safe holiday season, I’ll be creeping back onto social media bit by bit,” she said. “I miss y’all, thanks for checking up on me! We’re all happy and healthy.”

We don’t know what name they’ve chosen to go with yet, but they previously spoke to PEOPLE about how the name they’ve chosen sums up their relationship.

“We’ve got a name, but it’s remaining top secret, and funny enough, I was pleasantly surprised at how aligned we were very, very early on,” Ollie said. “Probably like the first two or three names, we got the one, and it just shows how aligned we are in like the way we think and everything.” AD added: “We got something. Pretty much as soon as it came out of his mouth, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like that.'”

I’m expecting something adorable, then!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.