Revealed: Inside the messy court documents filed in Alexa and Brennon’s Love Is Blind divorce

3 hours ago

In the last week, news has come out that Love Is Blind couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are getting a divorce. After meeting in the pods and getting legally married on the show, four years later it’s all over.

The couple share a baby girl together, called Vienna, and looked endgame. But they announced on Instagram that they were no longer together. In a joint statement about the split, the couple wrote: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Despite the initial Instagram statement looking amicable, the court documents detailing their divorce tell a different story. It all appears to be much messier.

Brennon was the one who filed for divorce

When it was first confirmed their marriage was over, it was also confirmed that Brennon had been the one to file for divorce. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the petition was filed in November, and he cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”.

Brennon said this conflict had prevented any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.” He also requested to retain any assets he had before getting married. The couple did not sign a prenup before their marriage, which would mean upon divorce, the couple would be expected to split assets.

Further in the documents, it said Brennon wanted a written agreement to be made about the custody of their daughter. “If such an agreement is made, [Brennon] requests that the court approve that agreement and adopt it as the Court’s order,” the filing said. “If such an agreement is not made, [he] requests the court to make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, access to and support of the child.”

But Alexa has clapped back, and said he’s the reason they’re breaking up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@mrsalexalemieux)

Alexa has since counter filed, and despite saying she never wanted a prenup before the marriage, she is claiming she’s owed a bigger cut of their estate. She has claimed Brennon is at fault for their divorce.

At the start of December, Alexa filed and fired back. She denied all allegations in Brennon’s previous divorce petition. It’s been reported Alexa believes she is owed more. This is because of the “fault in the breakup of the marriage,” need for future support, wasting of community assets by the spouse and the need for attorney fees. So basically, she’s saying the breakup is Brennon’s fault, and he’s “wasted” their assets.

She also asked that her separate property be confirmed as her sole property. A source told US Weekly: “Alexa makes more money than Brennon and wants to retain her earnings.”

Oh dear.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image (before edits) via Instagram.