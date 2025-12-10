The Tab
Alexa and Brennon, Love Is Blind

Revealed: Inside the messy court documents filed in Alexa and Brennon’s Love Is Blind divorce

He filed, but now she’s saying the split is his fault

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In the last week, news has come out that Love Is Blind couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are getting a divorce. After meeting in the pods and getting legally married on the show, four years later it’s all over.

The couple share a baby girl together, called Vienna, and looked endgame. But they announced on Instagram that they were no longer together. In a joint statement about the split, the couple wrote: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Despite the initial Instagram statement looking amicable, the court documents detailing their divorce tell a different story. It all appears to be much messier.

Brennon was the one who filed for divorce

When it was first confirmed their marriage was over, it was also confirmed that Brennon had been the one to file for divorce. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the petition was filed in November, and he cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”.

Brennon said this conflict had prevented any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.” He also requested to retain any assets he had before getting married. The couple did not sign a prenup before their marriage, which would mean upon divorce, the couple would be expected to split assets.

Further in the documents, it said Brennon wanted a written agreement to be made about the custody of their daughter. “If such an agreement is made, [Brennon] requests that the court approve that agreement and adopt it as the Court’s order,” the filing said. “If such an agreement is not made, [he] requests the court to make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, access to and support of the child.”

But Alexa has clapped back, and said he’s the reason they’re breaking up

Alexa has since counter filed, and despite saying she never wanted a prenup before the marriage, she is claiming she’s owed a bigger cut of their estate. She has claimed Brennon is at fault for their divorce.

At the start of December, Alexa filed and fired back. She denied all allegations in Brennon’s previous divorce petition. It’s been reported Alexa believes she is owed more. This is because of the “fault in the breakup of the marriage,” need for future support, wasting of community assets by the spouse and the need for attorney fees. So basically, she’s saying the breakup is Brennon’s fault, and he’s “wasted” their assets.

She also asked that her separate property be confirmed as her sole property. A source told US Weekly: “Alexa makes more money than Brennon and wants to retain her earnings.”

Oh dear.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image (before edits) via Instagram

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

All the Love Is Blind cast members who were mega rich before they went on the show

Latest
Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it