They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

When a big musical finally gets a movie release, it’s not all guaranteed success and pop culture history! Despite the fact that watching the way the world reacted to Wicked might convince you that it’s a sure fire way to make a big moment in the world, loads of musicals have attempted it and not stuck the landing. In fact, some are so disastrous that you might have joined me in collectively blocking them from your mind. Here’s a rundown of some of the movie musicals that flopped, ones that slipped through the net who are probably seething watching Wicked dominate the culture for two consecutive years.

Cats

The less said the better. Not only was it a flop, those who did see it were of course scarred for life. Cats is infamous for its curse up on the 2019 film industry and how it’s become not just a big movie musical disaster but how it’s generally accepted to be one of the worst films ever made. It is SO bad. I went to the cinema to hate watch it though, naturally.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2021 Cats! Of sorts. Dear Evan Hansen is a 2016 musical that was very popular and shot Ben Platt to mega famous levels – but what did not help this panned flop of an adaptation is the film cast Ben Platt AGAIN as Evan. Evan Hansen is 17, and Ben Platt was 27 at the time of shooting. It just looked bizarre, nobody could get past it and now it’s best remembered as a very clowned upon meme. The studio spoke out at the reaction from critics and audiences and were said to be “deeply disappointed” at the reaction.

In The Heights

In The Heights is actually one of my fave musicals and I was really excited for this adaptation. Funnily enough, despite the fact he just helmed Wicked it was Jon M Chu who directed one of the movie musicals that flopped HARD. It wasn’t totally Chu’s fault that this one didn’t make a big impact. It’s Lin Manuel Miranda’s less famous musical that he did before Hamilton and I don’t think generally it’s super well known outside of theatre crowds. It’s decent though.

West Side Story

movie musicals flopped

This breaks my heart because it’s absolutely godly. Rachel Zegler is a REVELATION and Steven Spielberg ate the directing up without leaving a crumb – as he is wan to do. But despite critical acclaim and many awards noms, it just didn’t light up the box office at all. It had a budget of $100 million and only managed to gross $76 mil – which is wild considering it’s a story everyone knows and loves so much.

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

