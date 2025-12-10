Ariana Grande’s family tragically speak out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

‘She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it’

30 mins ago

Anonymous members of Ariana Grande’s family have alleged that she’s “not in a healthy place” after the Wicked press tour, revealing two moments that seem to be really “troubling” her.

Speaking to the MailOnline, one family member, who is thought to live in Florida, said there were two moments that left Ariana Grande “struggling” after the Wicked press tour.

“Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot — from the red carpet incident [in which a man tried to attack her] to what people were saying about her online. She can be very thin-skinned, and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her,” they alleged.

As you’ll no doubt remember, Ariana was essentially jumped by serial celebrity harasser Johnson Wen at the Universal Studios Wicked event in Singapore. The video went viral online, and while everyone slammed Johnson’s actions, Ariana was left visibly rattled. Sources said it brought back memories from the terrorist bombing at her concert in Manchester in 2017.

Also referenced in the quote from her family, Ariana has been troubled by the narrative around her body. She recently spoke out about this herself, resharing a video from 2024 where she asked people to refrain from commenting on her dramatic transformation.

The family source added: “She is struggling right now. She’s not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly. Fortunately she’s got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health — because she needs to.”

Ariana Grande’s family said Cynthia has been her rock

Another major topic of discussion throughout the Wicked press tour was the jarring yet wholesome love between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Ariana’s family said Cynthia has been a rock for her during this trying time, even offering to take her responsibilities in promoting the movie.

“She really is her protector and helper, and they are even closer now than they were before,” one family member said, revealing that Cynthia checks in on Ariana multiple times a day. “She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout.”

Another family member echoed those thoughts, adding: “If Ariana needs a break from it all, Cynthia is ready to take on any media requirements to protect Ariana at all costs – answer questions on her behalf. Cynthia is the stronger presence between the two, and Ariana can’t thank her enough.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock