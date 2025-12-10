‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

2 hours ago

Disgraced musician Sean “Diddy” Combs is the father of seven children in total. Six of these attended his trial and sentencing in 2025, and some have spoken out about their father, and his crimes. His youngest child, Love, did not attend court.

Diddy is currently serving a sentence of just over four years, after he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Over the course of him first being accused of crimes, to him being in prison now, Diddy’s children have spoken out about their father, and their experiences. Here’s what they’ve had to say.

Six of his children shared a statement about his initial indictment

Six of Diddy’s children shared a joint statement about their father, when he was first indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. They called it a “devastating” time for the family, and said they stood “united” with their father against “absurd” allegations.

In the full statement obtained by PEOPLE, his children said: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D’Lila.”

Whilst Diddy was awaiting trial, his family shared a phone call with him in prison

Ahead of his trial, Diddy was heard for the first time in prison, on a phone call with his children. A video of the moment was posted on Instagram, and the family sat around a table together. Love, Diddy’s youngest child at just two at the time, sang happy birthday into the phone. The caption of the video read: “Happy birthday Pops, we love you!”

In the video, Diddy could be heard saying “I love you all, I love you all so much,” to his children. He added: “I can’t wait to see y’all. I can’t wait to see y’all. I just want to say I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls – I mean all of y’all.

“But just for being strong. Thank you all for being strong, thank you all for being by my side, supporting me, I love ya’ll. I get the best family in the world. My birthday, I’m happy. Thank you all for giving me this call. Thank you very much. I love you all.”

Justin then told his dad he would “see you in a couple of days.”

During the trial, Diddy’s three daughters walked out the courtroom

Whilst Diddy’s trial took place in New York, his three daughters were present. But, during graphic testimony in the courtroom, they left the room. Chance Combs and twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs got up and left when a male sex worker gave testimony involving graphic and unpleasant details of alleged activities.

Daniel Phillip claimed he had been paid by Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura to have sex with her, as Combs sat and watched them, whilst masturbating. Phillip testified he witnessed Combs being violent towards Cassie. The courtroom was shown hotel security footage which appeared to show Combs assaulting Cassie, by pushing her head towards the floor and kicking her.

Diddy’s daughters were present when video footage was shown, but left as the graphic testimony was told. According to People magazine, they did not look at the video, and instead looked straight ahead. The exact moment his daughters left the courtroom was as allegations against Diddy became more explicit.

Six of Diddy’s children spoke at his sentencing

All six of Diddy’s children who were present during his trial then spoke at his sentencing. They all stood together, and they made their statements.

Quincy was the first to address the court, and said: “We’re going to love him unconditionally through his struggles. But in front of you and in front of us is a changed man. Our father has learned a major lesson. Week after week, we’ve seen him evolve, something we haven’t seen in 15 years. He’s completely transformed.”

Christian then said his dad was “the greatest in the world.” He added: “He is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero. He always taught me to treat women with respect.”

Jessie then admitted that her dad “isn’t perfect” and said “he has made many mistakes and we aren’t here to excuse any of those mistakes.” She added: “But your honour, he is still our dad, and we still need him present in our lives.”

D’Lila asked the judge for “the chance” for the family “to heal together.” She continued: “To rebuild, to change, to move forward, not as a headline but as human beings who are trying to do better.” Chance then shared: “We’re still just daughters who need our father.” She noted Diddy is “working on becoming a better man and a more present father.”

Justin begged the judge to give his father “a second chance” and said in his statement: “A second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is.” He called his dad his “superhero,” and said he has “changed for the better.”

Justin continued: “Your honour, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children.”

Diddy’s ex spoke out on behalf of herself and their son Justin Combs

Misa Hylton, who is the ex-girlfriend of Diddy, recently spoke about the wave of harassment she and her son Justin Combs have had since Netflix released its doc about Diddy. Renowned stylist Misa Hylton dated Diddy in the early 1990s, and was his first public relationship. They welcomed their only child together, Justin Combs, in December 1993.

Misa said the commentary and speculation sparked by the documentary has caused extremely hurtful assumptions about her family. She said she and Justin have had huge backlash, because of the topic raised in the series.

She wrote: “The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. The truth is: The public is being misled about me and my child.” She continued: “We’ve been dragged into something we never asked for…a cruel game built on rumours and agendas. Please take a moment before believing everything you hear.”

She later said that “a little critical thinking” would make it clear “things being said could not possibly be true.”

