Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

2 hours ago

Misa Hylton, who is the ex-girlfriend of Diddy, has spoken about the wave of harassment she and her son have had since the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix.

Renowned stylist Misa Hylton dated Diddy in the early 1990s, and was his first public relationship. They welcomed their only child together, Justin Combs, in December 1993. The couple broke up shortly after this, but they remained close and Hylton has accompanied him at events since.

In the Netflix series, it is speculated that Diddy treated Misa as his “property” and would “put his hands on her”. It was alleged the couple would “fight in the street” and Diddy was once seen “beating her” as she was “on the ground” and people were “pulling him off her”.

‘We’ve been dragged into something we never asked for’

Now, Misa Hylton has said she and her son have been getting huge backlash following the Diddy documentary on Netflix. She shared a statement about the treatment she has been getting since the series. Misa said the commentary and speculation sparked by the documentary has caused extremely hurtful assumptions about her family.

She wrote: “The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. The truth is: The public is being misled about me and my child.” She continued: “We’ve been dragged into something we never asked for…a cruel game built on rumours and agendas. Please take a moment before believing everything you hear.”

She added they neither “asked for or deserved” the scrutiny and said she is “a private person”. Misa later said she would posting and deleting the statement – which she did – before it concluded: “With a little critical thinking it would be easy to realise that the things being said could not possibly be true because of the results that would come from these disparaging statements if they were in fact true.”

‘A shameful hit piece’

This comes as Diddy’s team has also had a lot to say about the Netflix series, executive produced by 50 Cent. “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorised for release,” Diddy’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

“As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work. It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.